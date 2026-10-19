Cast Set for October PURGATORY Reading at Pluto's Loft
The evening will feature readings of five pieces including Wasters and Androphobia, with cast members Walter Masterson, Cameron Andre, and Mitchell Pope.
Telos Ensemble has revealed the cast for the ninth edition of its developmental reading series Purgatory, returning to Pluto's Loft in Tribeca on Friday, October 23 at 8pm. Alongside the previously announced readings of Wasters, a new work by resident playwright Dan Blick, and Androphobia by associate producer Tora Hallström, the evening will now include three further pieces by Blick: Gallowglass, M Again and Men Without Women.
Gallowglass will be read by Walter Masterson, Cameron Andre and Dan Blick. Wasters will feature Zyanya Salazar, Liz Coin, Peter Scattini and Ronan Schwarz. Telos Ensemble co-founder Mitchell Pope will perform M Again. Androphobia will be read by Sarah Helbringer and Megumi Nakamura, and Men Without Women by Brian Miskell.
Andre returns to Purgatory following April's edition at Pluto's Loft, where he starred opposite Galen Hopper in the first public reading of Blick's psychological drama Ellipsis. Schwarz previously appeared in the series at Unit J in Brooklyn in February. The reading will be followed by conversation and drinks with the cast and creative team.
Purgatory is an intimate reading series offering audiences an exclusive opportunity to experience new, original works undergoing development by Telos Ensemble for the stage and screen, read by professional actors in a limited-seating setting. Launched in December 2024 at PRIV.Y Gallery in Manhattan, the series has since run at the Omnibus Theatre in London, Unit J in Brooklyn, Pluto's Loft in New York, Little Boxes Theater in San Francisco, and The Earl Gallery in Los Angeles (July 2026). Casting is by Dorie Magowan, a New York-based casting professional whose credits include casting for You (Netflix) and Countdown (Amazon Prime) along with The Acting Company's US National Tour.
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