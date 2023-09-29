Cast Set For BAKED! THE MUSICAL Concert Production Next Week

The performance is on Monday, October 2nd at 7:30pm.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Prospect Theater Company and National Asian Artists Project have announced complete casting for their upcoming one night only concert of Baked! The Musical, presented Monday, October 2nd at 7:30pm in the Loreto Theater at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street).

Savidu Geevaratne (Your Own Personal Exegesis), Hazel Anne Raymundo (Avenue Q, Pacific Overtures), and Drew Tanabe (Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road) join previously announced cast members Claire Kwon (Almost Famous) as ‘Jane Huang’, Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Jason Ma (Pacific Overtures at Signature Theatre), and Prospect alumni artists, performer and writer Timothy Huang (American Morning) and MinJi Kim (Rule of Three), and Sushma Saha (1776).

"Baked! tells an inter-generational story which will resonate with both parents and children. We're thrilled that this cast features young artists who have participated in NAAP's educational programs and are now taking the stage as emerging professionals," said Baayork Lee, 2017 Tony Award recipient and a co-founder of NAAP.

Prospect's Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel shared, "We're so pleased to renew a partnership with NAAP, to support the development of original new musicals which uplift creative voices from the AANHPI community." 

Also announced today are Stage Managers Mengyuan "Mia" Qin and Christina Russo, and Lighting Designer Kat C. Zhou.

The band will consist of Alexander Tom (Musical Director, Piano), Magda Kress (Bass), Anastasiya Kostromina (Drums), and Matt Wong (Guitar).

As previously announced, the concert will be directed by Miranda Cornell, with music direction by Alexander Tom. The concert is line produced by Julie L. Miller.

  Baked! The Musical is a new musical about family, failure, and weed. Book, music and lyrics are by  Jord Liu and Deepak Kumar. Featuring an all Asian American cast and a contemporary pop-rock score, this hilarious and heartwarming show reflects on self-worth and the question of what we owe the people we love. The themes are born out of the writers’ experiences growing up as the children of immigrants in the US.

Overachiever Jane Huang doesn’t get the scholarship that would send her to her dream college – but that doesn't stop her! With the help of her best friend, Jane joins forces with the class degenerate to build the greatest cannabis edible empire ever run by high-schoolers. Kept in the dark are Jane’s parents, who struggle to maintain a profit at their Chinese bakery while coping with their only daughter leaving home.  

Baked! The Musical was recently developed at the Village Theatre’s 2023 Festival of New Musicals (Seattle) and at the 2022 National Alliance for Musical Theatre Festival of New Musicals (NYC), and is currently having a developmental production at Theo (Chicago). It has previously been developed at the Den Theatre in Chicago, at the 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival (CMTF), Underscore Theatre Company’s Underscore Develops (2021), and through a workshop at Faultline Theatre in San Francisco (2022). At CMTF, the show had a sold-out run and won awards for best lyrics, best lead performer, best supporting performer, and best ensemble.

Baked! – The Musical, in Concert is a co-presentation as part of the National Asian Artists Project’s Discover: New Musicals Series and Prospect Theater Company’s IGNITE Series. Reflecting Prospect's dedication to fostering and producing work by emerging artists, IGNITE Series programming includes songwriter showcase evenings; cutting-edge creations from Prospect's annual Musical Theater Lab; and concert presentations of work-in-process musicals. National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) exists to celebrate the exceptional work of musical theatre artists of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) descent. NAAP’s Discover: New Musicals Series features performances of new musicals as readings, concerts, and workshop presentations of full-length works.

 Single tickets are $31, $43, and $58 (prices include a $3/ticket facility fee) and may be obtained through online purchase at www.ProspectTheater.org or www.NAAProject.org.

This concert is made possible in part by a project support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.




