Cast Announced For POMPEII RISING Musical Concert

Pompeii Rising, a new musical by Henco Espag, Andi Lee Carter, and Briana Harris set against the backdrop of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, will present a concert of songs at Judson Memorial Church at 7:30pm on Wednesday August 24th, the anniversary of the historic eruption. Along with the musical presentation, special Pompeii themed treats and prizes will be offered to attendees. This one-night-only event is presented in association with Theatre Now New York. Tickets are $20, and livestreaming tickets will be also be available.

The presentation will feature the talents of Heath Saunders (COMPANY, The Great Comet), Kristyn Michele (The Civility of Albert Cashier, Islander), Elisabeth Zimmerman, Erin McMillen, David Marmanillo, Ernie Bird, Elisa Galindez, Ellis Gage (Happily) and Kaila Wooten (Private Lives). Casting is by Erik Schark.

Pompeii Rising is a wacky musical comedy about a trans masc programmer who dabbles in time travel, searching for a legendary trans femme politician whose history was lost in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. Along the way, he grapples with a goddess named Caca, and her toxically masc father, Vulcan, who wants to blow up everything. Through his ancient Pompeiian comrades, he learns to cast off the mantle of rugged individualism and embrace intersectional activism, as two opposing groups come together to escape the imminent eruption. Spoiler alert: they survive!

Judson Memorial Church is located at 243 Thompson St. and Washington Square South, New York, NY. For more information, and to purchase in-person or streaming tickets, visit www.tnny.org/pompeii.