Carolina de' Castiglioni Will Lead Reading Of SYRMA directed by Lizzy Fruehling At The Center for Italian Modern Art

SYRMA was presented in 2019 at the Alchemical Theater by Union Square (NYC) and was selected as part of the New York Theater Festival.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555 Photo 1 Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555
Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway Photo 2 Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway
DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Th Photo 3 DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Theatre
Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK Photo 4 Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK

Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK

The Center for Italian Modern Art (CIMA) is presenting a reading of the dystopian drama SYRMA, written by award winning actress and writer Carolina de' Castiglioni (The Cumbersome Guest, Getting a Scholarship, FOUND).

In the world of Syrma, free will does not exist. In its place are three all-powerful women, The Moire, who determine the life course of each individual. They control these lives with their magical strings, which can be spun (or severed) at whim. But when a mysterious golden string is created, its human counterpart gains a unique ability to choose her own path. Syrma explores the burden of free will and the cost of following one's dreams.

SYRMA was presented in 2019 at the Alchemical Theater by Union Square (NYC) and was selected as part of the New York Theater Festival. Since then, the play has been extensively developed into the final version the audience will be able to see on May 20th.

The cast includes Carolina in the lead role, Sofía Figueroa (Disney's Encanto Immersive Show, Little Island: A Part of the Main), Agathe Westad (Phèdre/Phaedra), Christina Goursky (I Was Never Crazy, Masquerade), Emerson Reed (An Enemy of the People, Pride and Prejudice), Seeni Chandran (A Few Good Men) and Bella Kouds (Our Song, Hamlet). The reading is directed by Lizzy Fruehling (Constellations, Mere Exposure).

The reading will be followed by a classical Italian aperitivo sponsored by Campari. The performance will take place on May 20th, 2023 at 2:30pm at CIMA, 421 Broome Street, 10013, New York. Tickets are available at italianmodernart.org and on Click Here .

Nicola Lucchi, Executive Director for CIMA, said "we are excited to present the work of Carolina de' Castiglioni at CIMA. While our cultural center is primarily devoted to the visual arts, we always look forward to opportunities that create dialogue with the performing arts, especially theater and music."

Carolina de' Castiglioni describes SYRMA as "a story of hope. It is important to be reminded to listen to our instincts and fight the urge of adapting to societal expectations. Believing in your own path can be a real struggle, especially if it diverges from what everyone else has envisioned for you. Syrma brings this struggle to life."

Founded in 2013, CIMA is a public non-profit dedicated to presenting modern and contemporary Italian art to international audiences. Through critically acclaimed exhibitions-many of them bringing work to U.S. audiences for the first time-along with a wide variety of public programs and substantial support for new scholarship awarded through its international fellowship program, CIMA situates Italian modern art in an expansive historic and cultural context, illuminating its continuing relevance to contemporary culture and serving as an incubator of curatorial ideas for larger cultural institutions.

Carolina de' Castiglioni is an award winning Italian actress. An NYU Tisch Alumna, she received several Best Actress awards for her works. She has performed at The Cell Theater, The Cabaret Theater, Teatro Litta in Milan amongst others. Her work has been praised by BroadwayWorld, ELLE, Vanity Fair, Corriere della Sera, La Stampa, La Repubblica, amongst others. She lives between New York and Milan. www.carolinadecastiglioni.com

Lizzy Fruehling is a Brooklyn-based director and writer. She studied theater at NYU Tisch's Meisner Studio and film at Stonestreet Studios. Recent projects include Mere Exposure at The Brick Theater (writer, dir.), Constellations at Playwrights Downtown (dir.), and Earth and Sky at NYU Tisch (assistant dir.). www.lizzyfruehling.com

 

 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

Radiotheatre to Present 14th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Festival This Month Photo
Radiotheatre to Present 14th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Festival This Month

Enter the 210 yrs old St. John's Sanctuary in the heart of historic Greenwich Village where RADIOTHEATRE will present eleven classic tales of terror and suspense by the Grandmaster Of Horror in its 14th Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL!

HER RESTING PLACE to Premiere at The New York Theater Festival in June Photo
HER RESTING PLACE to Premiere at The New York Theater Festival in June

The new play HER RESTING PLACE will make its New York City premiere as part of the New York Theater Festival Summerfest. Previously read as part of the 2020 Blank Theatre Living Room Series, the historical drama will be staged at Teatro Latea on the Lower East Side.

IMPORTED BRIDEGROOM: THE MUSICAL World Premiere Adaptation is Coming to the 14th Street Y Photo
IMPORTED BRIDEGROOM: THE MUSICAL World Premiere Adaptation is Coming to the 14th Street Y Theater

The beloved turn of the 20th century tale 'The Imported Bridegroom' by Abraham Cahan is set to take the stage in a brand new musical, starring Avi Hoffman.

Emmy Winner Charles Kipps to Premiere New Play At The American Theatre Of Actors Photo
Emmy Winner Charles Kipps to Premiere New Play At The American Theatre Of Actors

Charles Kipps will premiere his new play 'Suic!de Bridge' at The American Theatre Of Actors in May!


More Hot Stories For You

NYC Cast Announced for Industry Staged Readings of JUNGLE JIM, A MUSICAL WILDLIFE ADVENTURENYC Cast Announced for Industry Staged Readings of JUNGLE JIM, A MUSICAL WILDLIFE ADVENTURE
IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Shakes Things Up With A Cast Of NewcomersIAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Shakes Things Up With A Cast Of Newcomers
BLISS STREET New Indie Rock Musical Extends One Week To May 20BLISS STREET New Indie Rock Musical Extends One Week To May 20
Carolina De' Castiglioni, Sofía Figueroa And More Will Lead Reading Of SYRMA At The Center for Italian Modern ArtCarolina De' Castiglioni, Sofía Figueroa And More Will Lead Reading Of SYRMA At The Center for Italian Modern Art

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary Video Video: Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary
The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Video
The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia! An Interactive Sing-a-long Party, Hosted by Ms. Zilbert
The Cell Theatre (5/18-5/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reflection of A Shadow
Teatro Latea (5/16-5/20)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Training a Goldfish
Teatro Latea (5/11-5/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magazine
Sargent Theatre (5/04-5/13)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Six Degrees of Separation
TADA! Theater (5/05-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheese Fries & Chili Dips
Laurie Beechman (5/10-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Naked at 90
Theatre 71 (5/30-5/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU