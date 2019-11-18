SYRMA, a One Act Play Inspired By Greek Mythology And Dante's Divine Comedy to Premiere at Alchemical Studios

Carolina de' Castiglioni and Federica Borlenghi, two Italian multidisciplinary artists, have joined forces to present Sýrma, a unique contemporary myth, inspired by greek mythology and Dante's Divine Comedy. Directed by Federica Borlenghi, written by Carolina de' Castiglioni and starring a multicultural cats, with actresses from six different countries (Carolina de' Castiglioni, Nadine Reumer, Ekin Naz Demirok, Sofía Figueroa, Liana Sonenclar and Delfina Cano). Performances on the 11th, 12th and 13th of December. Tickets are now on sale.

Sýrma, in greek, means 'string'. In Ancient Greece, the world was believed to be predetermined, which meant that free will did not exist. Three women, the Moire, are responsible for each individual's life, represented by a string. Sýrma is a short play set in this kind of universe, where everyone has the illusion of being a decision-maker, while in reality, they are unable to choose their destiny. Everyone, except for one young woman.

"With this story we want to explore the differences between this fantastical world and the one we live in. Are they really so different?" says de' Castiglioni, the writer and lead of Sýrma. "Are we actively choosing for ourselves or is our aim to fulfill others' expectations of us? We live in a world where, especially if you are a woman or a minority, society constantly reminds us that we belong to a specific category and that you won't be able to escape that destiny. With Sýrma we want to show that it doesn't have to be this way. Even in a predetermined universe, sometimes, you can take agency (and you must!)."

Get your tickets for this multi-ethnical and female led production. Trust us: you've never seen anything like this before.

Alchemical Studios, 104 W 14th Street, New York, NY

Wednesday December 11th, 8pm

Thursday December 12th, 8pm

Friday December 13th, 8pm

For tickets visit: www.eventbrite/syrma/tickets





