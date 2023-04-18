Carnival Girls Productions Presents The World Premiere ofÂ THE MAGAZINE, May 4-13

Critically acclaimed playwright Christie Perfetti Williams's new play, THE MAGAZINE, will have its World Premiere at the Sargent Theatre in Manhattan. The timely drama (mixed with comedy) will have a limited run, May 4 - 13.

Perfetti Williams's recent New York City productions include The Werewolf of Washing Heights (Carnival Girls Productions) and An Appeal to the Woman of the House (Retro Productions), as well as 2021's livestreamed production, Phoenix Rising: Rebirth, Redemption & Revenge.

The production is directed by long-time collaborator Matilda Szydagis who has won a SAG award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Zelda. Perfetti Williams and Szydagis previously worked together on Carnival Girls Productions' Our Beds Are Crowded and Look for The Woman. For Original music for The Magazine was created by Savannah-based singer/songwriter, Jason Bible.

Set in a small town in upstate New York, Margie and James Hadlow struggle with coming to terms with the recent murder of their son in a school shooting. When a mysterious magazine arrives, they are forced to search for answers and understanding. Love and fear collide as they grapple with grief, guns, porn, and the loss of their only child.

Director Matilda Szydagis, who has helped champion the play, discussed what drew her to the production, "With so many school shootings, gun violence, and overall disquiet, The Magazine is timely and relevant." She went on to share, "Even with profound loss and emotional struggle, the note of hope that endures helps to remind us that love, compassion, and empathy are so important. Christie has a unique ability to "see" people and her "slice of life" style has helped her write a play that has so many genuine moments of humanity in it."

The cast features Lori Funk (The Other Two/HBO Max), Ric Sechrest (An Appeal to the Woman of the House/Retro Productions), C.K. Allen (Composure/Workshop Theater), Eddie Boroevich (The Equalizer/CBS), Arlene A. McGruder (War Stories/The Tank), and Kristen Vaughan (The Honeycomb Trilogy/Gideon).

The creative team includes costume design by Emmy-nominated Ben Philipp (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel/Amazon), scenic design by Sandy Yaklin (The Honeycomb Trilogy/Gideon), lighting design by Eliut Ortiz (La Race/Page 73), sound design by Jeanne Travis (The Honeycomb Trilogy/Gideon), stage management by Shelby Meek (Matilda/Marion Community School of the Arts), and assistant stage management by Michelle Breger (The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselAmazon). Produced by Christie Perfetti Williams and Matilda Szydagis of Carnival Girls Productions.

Performances take place at the Sargent Theatre, 314 W 54th Street (between 8th and 9th Aves) NYC 10019. Running time: 75 minutes with no intermission. While not required, masks are highly encouraged.

Tickets are $25 and are available at www.carnivalgirlsproductions.com and www.carnivalgirlsproductions.ticketleap.com/the-magazine/.