CURTAINS to Open at the Theatre at St. Jean's with Talkbacks from John Bolton

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The Blue Hill Troupe has revealed its 2026 fall production: Curtains (November 6 - 14) at the Theatre at St. Jean's. ThisTony Award-nominated backstage whodunit and love letter to musical theater features a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book plus additional lyrics by Rupert Holmes (based on an original book and concept by Peter Stone).

Original Broadway cast member John Bolton (also known to Broadway audiences for his performances in Anastasia, A Christmas Story, Spamalot, Titanic, and more) will give a talkback following the 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Curtains book writer and lyricist Rupert Holmes is a double Tony Award-winner for his book and score for The Mystery of Edwin Drood, an Edgar Award-winner for both Drood and his play Accomplice, and the writer and performer of the 1979 chart-topper 'Escape (The Piña Colada Song),' to name just a few of his creative achievements. He will give a talkback following the 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, Nov. 14.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 07 Hrs 15 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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