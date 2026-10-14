CURTAINS to Open at the Theatre at St. Jean's with Talkbacks from John Bolton
Performances will run November 6 - 14.
The Blue Hill Troupe has revealed its 2026 fall production: Curtains (November 6 - 14) at the Theatre at St. Jean's. ThisTony Award-nominated backstage whodunit and love letter to musical theater features a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book plus additional lyrics by Rupert Holmes (based on an original book and concept by Peter Stone).
Original Broadway cast member John Bolton (also known to Broadway audiences for his performances in Anastasia, A Christmas Story, Spamalot, Titanic, and more) will give a talkback following the 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Curtains book writer and lyricist Rupert Holmes is a double Tony Award-winner for his book and score for The Mystery of Edwin Drood, an Edgar Award-winner for both Drood and his play Accomplice, and the writer and performer of the 1979 chart-topper 'Escape (The Piña Colada Song),' to name just a few of his creative achievements. He will give a talkback following the 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Curtains tells the tale of an out-of-town tryout for a Broadway musical gone wickedly, hilariously wrong. An unpopular leading lady is murdered on opening night, and a theater-besotted detective arrives to investigate the case . . . and maybe fix the show while he's at it. What could possibly go right?! The Blue Hill Troupe's production, performed with a full orchestra, is directed by Michael Blatt and music directed by Chris Piro. The choreographer is Abby Shuppy. The cast features David Baxter, Matt Berry, Sarah Brown, Olivia Coe, Olivia Coughlin, Dena Cubbin, Alex Elkins, Geoff Gaebe, Sabrina Karlin, Chris Kateff, Brady Lynch, Michael Macaione*, Ryan McCall, Ian McGrath, Rachel Naugle, Micah Payson-Lewis, Sarah Rhoads, Dan Rosenbaum, Emily Ruderman, Christian Smythe, Suzanne R. Taylor, and Paul Mitchell Wilder. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)
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