COMING OUT, THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Emerging Artist Theatre's Fall New Works Series

Coming Out, the Musical will be presented during Emerging Artist Theatre's Fall New Works Series 2022 at TADA Theater. The show is the recipient of an NYSCA Individual Artist Grant. The show is written and composed by Allison St. Rock, with direction by Nick Cartusciello, and musical direction by Katherine Cartusciello.

Performances will be on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 at 7pm, Thursday, October 6th, 2022 at 7pm, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at 9pm, Saturday, October 15th, 2022 at 9pm, Sunday, October 16th, 2022 at 7pm. All shows will be at TADA! Theater, 15 West 28th St, 2nd floor, between Broadway and 5th Avenue.

For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193551®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brownpapertickets.com%2Fevent%2F5546428?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

"Coming Out" follows several college students as they experience their spark moments, and the questions and confusions that follow as they explore these new feelings and "come out of the closet," so to speak. Some are welcomed with acceptance as they start to share these discoveries with their friends and families, and others are met with resistance and ignorance. And while their journeys never end, each character finds that their path is clearer than it has ever been before.