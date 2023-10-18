COME HERE TO ME Comes to TheaterLab in November

The Mill Theatre and Theaterlab present a workshop production of Dianne Nora's COME HERE TO ME, directed by Jaclyn Biskup, running November 1-5, 2023, in a limited engagement at Theater Lab (357 W. 36th St., 3rd Floor) in New York City. Performances begin November 1st.

COME HERE TO ME is written by Dianne Nora, and directed by Jaclyn Biskup.

In COME HERE TO ME, Aoife, a young Irish woman, and Grace, her American roommate, travel from Dublin to London together, pursued by a ghost. Set in October 2018, this play offers a glimpse into the time after Ireland's historic vote to repeal the eighth amendment of the Irish Constitution, making abortion legal in the Republic of Ireland, but before the law had come into effect. The play jumps back to the early 1990s, when we meet another young woman, Linda, traveling for an abortion, with the help of a welcoming guest in Liverpool, Ruth.

THE MILL THEATRE states, “COME HERE TO ME looks Come Here to Me looks at cycles of grief, friendship, and autonomy, and the women's lives that hang in the balance.”

The cast includes Molly Leland and Sam Morales.

The production team includes Jackie Fox (Lighting Design), James Worth Bennett (Sound Design), Nora Marlow Smith (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (costume design), Lauren Hlubny (fight choreographer), and Deanna Crawford (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets are $20, with $35 and $50 Pay It Forward tickets also available. The running time is approximately 80 minutes with no intermission. Running Wednesday, November 1 through Saturday, November 4 at 7:30, and Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5 matinees at 3 p.m. The November 4 3 pm will also Live Stream - for more information, and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

The Mill was founded in 2002 by artistic director, Jaclyn Biskup, as Experimental Theatre Chicago. After the company evolved and broadened its scope, the name was changed to represent its new mission: to produce plays progressive in form and content. Biskup's father worked at US Steel -- unaffectionately dubbed ‘The Mill,' for over thirty years and the name is an homage to him and her family's south side of Chicago working class roots. The Mill is known for its stylish energetic stagings and bold theatricality including the Chicago premieres of VENUS (Suzan-Lori Parks) and THE PRIVATE OF LIVES OF ESKIMOS (OR 16 WORDS FOR SNOW) (Ken Urban) and in NYC, WORSE THAN TIGERS and RAW PASTA at New Ohio Theatre and NICHOLAS, MAEVE, MARIANNE (Matthew Stephen Smith) one of Indie Theatre Now's 20 Best of NYC Fringe.

Theaterlab is a women- and artist-led laboratory dedicated to researching the nature of live performance, including theater, music, and hybrid forms. We also focus on audience development as a creative project, regarding the theatrical experience as a creative public assembly and audience members as a key partner in fulfilling our mission. In addition to producing and presenting new work, Theaterlab provides affordable space for rehearsal and project development, including resident and affiliate artists programs.

Theaterlab was established in 2006 and has occupied our Midtown home since 2013. Run by Italian immigrant artist Orietta Crispino, Theaterlab has a longstanding commitment to producing and celebrating international and immigrant-led work. We run a curated rental series (Tlab Shares), a season of new works through our “Theaterlab Presents” program, and a handful of development programming including our long-running residency for collaborative artists, Hotel New Work; Mother Myths Monsters inviting collaborators as guest curators; and our signature program, Round the Block! celebrating arts, business, and culture in our Garment District home. For more information, please visit theaterlabnyc.com.