CLUE Will Open at St. Mary's Drama Guild This October
The fast-paced whodunit features secret passageways, slamming doors, and rapid-fire comedy across five performances.
St. Mary's Drama Guild will present CLUE, the fast-paced murder mystery comedy based on the iconic Paramount Pictures film and classic Hasbro board game, October 24 through November 1.
On a dark and stormy night at Boddy Manor, six mysterious guests gather for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, everyone becomes a suspect. Led by the increasingly frantic butler Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to uncover the killer before another body appears.
Packed with secret passageways, slamming doors, rapid-fire comedy, and unexpected twists, CLUE brings the classic whodunit to the stage for five performances.
Performances are Saturday, October 24 at 2:30 PM and 7:00 PM; Sunday, October 25 at 3:30 PM; Saturday, October 31 at 7:00 PM; and Sunday, November 1 at 3:30 PM.
The October 31 performance will feature a special Halloween Celebration. Audience members are encouraged to come in costume, and trick-or-treat bags will be available. A Dinner & Show Package is $55, with Show Only tickets available for $25.
Regular performance tickets are $25 Reserved Seating, $22 General Admission, and $15 for children under 13.
Whether audiences know every suspect, weapon, and room or are entering Boddy Manor for the first time, St. Mary's Drama Guild's CLUE promises an evening of murder, mayhem, mystery, and plenty of laughs.
CLUE is presented by St. Mary's Drama Guild by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
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