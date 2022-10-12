Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CATS, CRIMINALS & COMEDIANS Comes to The United Solo Theatre Festival

The performance is on November 4.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Behold the artist so HOT a bronze cast of her abs was enshrined at the Guggenheim!

Lament the artist so SAD she filled an entire baby pool with her own tears!

Marvel at the artist so BOLD she brought down late-stage Capitalism with a single blow from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!

Cats, Criminals and Comedians is a thrilling PowerPoint odyssey about the daring women and one man who finally had the guts to give The Patriarchy the middle-finger. Join artist and comedian Christine Ferrera (Laugh Factory Chicago, The Lincoln Lodge) for "a ferociously funny journey through Art History..." -Bmore Art

Christine Ferrera (Writer & Performer)

Christine Ferrera is a Chicago-based performance artist and comedian. Her work has been presented at festivals internationally and centers around themes of feminism, capitalism, existential anxiety, and self-sabotage. Her book, Starbux Diary, documenting her decade-long correspondence with Starbucks Coffee, was included in City Paper's Top Ten Baltimore Books of 2015, and described as "Hilariously personal." The Bad Oracle wrote of her stand-up, "Ferrera's rigorous with her crafted style... but presents humor of greater nuance and bite."

Dan Hanrahan (Musician & Performer)

Dan Hanrahan is a writer, musician, performer and National Poetry Slam finalist. He has presented his work at venues internationally, including Beyond Baroque (Los Angeles), Center Portion & Teatro Aguijón (Chicago) and the Amsterdam Fringe Festival. He acts and composes music for the Chicago-based Spanish-language theatre company, Colectivo El Pozo. Dan released the album, Three Waves in 2015 and the album of protest songs, Radical Songs for Rough Times, in 2019.


