CABARET to be Presented at Tisch New Theatre This Month

At The West End Theatre April 28-May 7th, Tisch New Theatre will present Cabaret: When the thrill of escapism dissolves, what remnants of hope and opportunity remain?

Tisch New Theatre's production of Cabaret will take place at The West End Theatre stage from April 28th - May 7th, 2023. Directed by Abri Berg, Choreographed by Andrew Fitzpatrick, Music Direction by Tess Dermanouelian and Chelsea Melnick, and Produced by Sasha R. Cohen, this adaptation of Cabaret asks the question: when the thrill of escapism dissolves, what remnants of hope and opportunity remain? Tickets start at $17.85 for students and $33.85 for adults. This will take place at The West End Theatre at 263 West 86th Street New York, NY 10024. Tickets for this run are sold out.

Cabaret follows two pairs of lovers - cabaret singer Sally Bowles & novelist Clifford Bradshaw alongside Fraulein Schneider & Herr Schultz - on the verge of a cultural transformation as the rise of an extremist political party overtakes the existing Weimar Republic. When the idealized world of Berlin slowly unravels, Sally Bowles is faced with the choice between settling down and fleeing to America with Clifford or remaining in Berlin to continue a life full of thrill at the Kit Kat Klub: a space for freedom and self-expression as these liberties dwindle from reality. Meanwhile, the rise in anti-Semitism challenges Fraulein Scheider and Herr Schultz's interest in getting married. Guided by the all-knowing narrator Emcee, this ensemble-led show at its heart invites audiences to embark on a journey of historical turmoil, troubled romance, and self-reflection.

"Cabaret is one of the few shows that can glide between the spectrum of over-the-top musical theatre and heart-wrenching in a second. It also questions how humans respond to conflict and reflects various approaches to moving forward in the most complex cases. There is no right or wrong answer; everything has its glory and despair. Producing Cabaret is crucial now because the piece itself uplifts individuals who elude confidence just by being their true and authentic selves. We need more of that in the world today and a movement that emulates joy and liberation," Director Abri Berg stated.

CAST FOR THIS PERFORMANCE

NICHOLAS MILAN as EMCEE | MIREYA VELASQUEZ as SALLY BOWLES | SHAILEN BRAUN as CLIFF BRADSHAW | MESGANA TEKLU as FRAULEIN SCHNEIDER | AIDAN RYAN as HERR SCHULTZ | MAX CORTEZI as ERNST LUDWIG & HERMAN | LOLA LAMA as FRAULEIN KOST | JERETT BENJAMIN as BOBBY | NOAH ONG BAMOLA as VICTOR | SERENITY MARIANA as LULU | JACE SANTIAGO as MAX & HANS | ERIKA PRIHADI as ROSIE | ANJALI MOORTHY as FRENCHIE | BRIANNA PARADISO as TEXAS | WHITLEY ARMSTRONG as EMCEE | EDEN FRANCO as U/S SALLY & HELGA | GRACE SCHENKEL as U/S FRAULEIN SCHNEIDER & HELGA | JONATHAN HAGEN as HERMAN & U/S ERNST

*Please note cast is subject to change

PRODUCTION TEAM

Produced by Sasha R. Cohen in association with TISCH NEW THEATRE | Artistic Producer GILLIAN GARCIA General Manager LEAH FRANTZ | Stage Manager JULIA FREITAS GORDON

Scenic and Props Designer SARAH AOKI | Hair and Makeup Designer ROJIENNE GROVES | Lighting Designer NEIL WANG | Costume Designers DAYNA NOLAN and ARTEMIS WHEELOCK-WOOD| Projection Designer DYLAN DUGOURD | Stunt Coordinator BENOIT ELIAS-ROBERGE | Dialect Coach NINA LANE | Intimacy Director SOFI LOPEZ ARRENDONDO | Dramaturg JAEYEOUNG JEONG | Head Archivist SOPHIE OSTROVE

Assistant Directors WHITNEY MOORE and TRENTON WALKER | Assistant Music Directors HARRY MACINNIS and JAHNVI SESHADRI Assistant Choreographer ERIN AMSTEIN | Assistant Producers RACHEL AVENI, CECILY JOHNSON, ISABEL VANN, TONG ZHAO | Assistant Artistic Producer SANTIAGO CASARES | Assistant General Manager DHRUV ANISH | Assistant Production Manager LEA MAVRODIN| Assistant Stage Manager ASPEN NARAIN | Assistant Lighting Designer CLAIRE MCGINLAY | Assistant Scenic and Props Designer ILA FINN | Assistant Costume Designers KELLI CONVERSO and SABRINA SMITH | Wardrobe Supervisor JESSE YOUNGSTEIN | Electrician CHARLOTTE SIEGEL | Carpenter TRISHA RAJU | Photographer BREONN LYONS

Choreographed by ANDREW FITZPATRICK | Music Directed by TESS DERMANOUELIAN and CHELSEA MELNICK

Directed by ABRI BERG

Book by Joe Masteroff | Lyrics by Fred Ebb | Music by John Kander | Stories by Christopher Isherwood | Based on the by John Van Druten

About Tisch New Theatre

Tisch New Theatre is an avenue for students to work in all facets of the theatre: performance, management, direction, production, and other technical and design aspects. TNT is committed to developing and presenting technically and ideologically ambitious works with the intent to teach, challenge and synthesize the artistic efforts of the Tisch Community and NYU's undergraduate student body.

Educating, entertaining, and empowering artistic minds is at the heart of our mission, exemplified in our presentation of musical theatre as a tool of storytelling. Our organization empowers its young artists to hold leadership positions with the caliber of professionalism they will possess working in the industry. TNT prioritizes fostering artistic growth in all NYU students, offering a safe environment for learning and personal development.

About The West End Theatre

Located on the second floor of the Church of St. Paul & St. Andrew, the West End Theatre is an intimate venue. This exceptional performance space is part of a congregational artistic outreach program and is home to David Parker & The Bang Group, the Prospect Theater Company, the Pan Asian Repertory, and the Six Figures Theater Company. With productions like Clowning the Bible, Kwatz! The Sound of a Hammer Hitting the Head, and more, shows at the West End Theatre are anything but bleak.