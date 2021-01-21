Broadway Theater Workshops Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Streaming This Weekend



Streaming this weekend, Broadway Theater Workshops presents "The Drowsy Chaperone" from January 22-24.

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical.

The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bubmling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

The show is Produced by John T. Asselta, Directed by Taryn Tonneli, Conducted by Richard Todd Adams, Musical Direction by Edward F. Ginter, Choreographed by Janel Sipala, Costume Design by Thomasina Hyland, Lighting by Dan Mackle and Hair & Make-Up Design by Dee Spencer-Bush.

The show features The Zazzali Sisters, Eva Zazzali in the role of Kitty in The Green Cast, that performs on Saturday, January 23rd at 7pm Valentina Zazzalli in The Yellow Cast in the role of The Drowsy Chaperone on Sunday, January 24th at 2pm.

Tickets are $20 and Available at this link: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/19132.