Blue Hill Troupe Kicks Off Its 99th Season With THE ADDAMS FAMILY This Friday

The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will open its 99th season with The Addams Family: A New Musical, with a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Performances will take place at the Theatre at St. Jean's on New York's Upper East Side (150 East 76th St. at Lexington Ave), Nov. 4-12.

Based on the characters created by Charles Addams, The Addams Family is a musical comedy celebration of the wackiness in every family, but especially this iconic one. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man whom her parents, the delectably macabre Morticia and Gomez, have never met. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his unsuspecting parents.

Every year for nearly a century, the Blue Hill Troupe has donated its net proceeds-from two fully staged productions, one Gilbert & Sullivan operetta and one musical theater piece, plus a concert series-to a New York City-based charity. Since its inception in 1924, the troupe has donated over $12 million (adjusted for inflation) to its charity partners. Proceeds from the current season benefit LSA Family Health Service, a nonprofit organization serving families in East Harlem by meeting their needs for food, healthcare, education, and a safe home.

The Blue Hill Troupe's production of The Addams Family is directed and choreographed by Gary Slavin with music direction by Alex Ngo. The cast features Tom Staggs*, Capron Levine, Brady Lynch, Angel Vail, Casey Keeler, Erik Hanson, Geoff Gaebe, Neal Young*, Amy Hughlett, Paul Mitchell Wilder, Dena Cubbin, Lauren Cupples*, Julia Farina, Ken Harmon, Michael Macaione*, Ryan McCall, Jessica Meese, Maria Plantilla, Alison Plotkin, and Emily Ruderman. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)

The performance schedule is as follows: Nov. 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 & 12 at 7:30 pm; Nov. 5 & 12 at 2:00 pm; and Nov. 6 at 3:00 pm. Ticket prices range from $35 - $59 (with payment in excess of $20 per ticket tax deductible to the extent provided by law). Discounts are available for groups of 12 or more.

Please note: The health and safety of all is BHT's top priority. Masks must be worn while in the theater. Additional protocols may be required to attend in person, in accordance with medical and public health recommendations and applicable laws.