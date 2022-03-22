BlackLight Community to Present Virtual Reading of THE BLACK BULLET DICHOTOMY

Join BlackLight Community's virtual reading of The Black Bullet Dichotomy. This virtual reading is a love poem to black men in America, with the text in spoken word, we take a dive into the journey it takes to find alignment in a society that brings hardship to the black culture.

The show will be on Saturday, March 26ht at 7:30 pm EST. Tickets are pay-what-you-can and at the end of the show, there will be an open discussion talking about the storyline and the subject matter.

More about the show:

THE HECKLER, after shooting an innocent man realizes he's another victim of The Black Bullet Dichotomy and sets out to expose it. Only to be shot in the head from his right temple straight through his left temple but he doesn't die, he goes into a coma where he becomes THE SLEEPER. Where ancestors like The Spirit of Josephine Baker and martyrs like the Spirit of Tupac Shakur cause him to awaken. He comes back to life as THE MAD PROFIT, prepared to expose it but what will become of this poet with a message for the world? Will he live long enough to Expose The Black Bullet Dichotomy?

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/blacklight-community-inc/the-black-bullet-dichotomy-53921/about

