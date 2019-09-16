Baryshnikov Arts Center To Host Annual Fall Fete Oct. 7

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) will host its annual benefit to support BAC's programs on Monday, October 7, 2019, in the Jerome Robbins Theater and Howard Gilman Performance Space (450 West 37th Street, Manhattan). This year, BAC proudly honors longtime BAC Board Member Jarrett Lilien and his wife Maritess Lilien for their longtime support, and Isaac Mizrahi for his contributions to the performing arts. The intimate, festive evening will raise funds for BAC through ticket purchases and a silent auction of visual art works. Proceeds will support BAC's artist-centered programs and help to maintain affordable ticket prices.

The performance in the Jerome Robbins Theater features the World Premiere of HERZ SCHMERZ, a new dance-play collaboration from choreographer John Heginbotham and illustrator Maira Kalman, based on the writings of early 20th Century Swiss author Robert Walser. The work is set a score by Swiss composer Hans Huber for piano, cello, and violin, which will be performed live. Dinner and a silent art auction follow in the Howard Gilman Performance Space.

The Fall Fête silent art auction, powered by Paddle8, is curated by Auction Chair Natasha Schlesinger and Auction Co-Curator Christina Cary in the spirit of movement and expression.



The 17 auction lots include works by Rita Ackermann, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Norbert Brunner, David Rodriguez Caballero, Nevil Dwek, John Grande, Catherine Howe, Matthew Day Jackson, Heidi Lanino, Sam Messenger, Tatyana Murray, Emilio Perez, Michele Pred, JEN RAY, Leslie Sardinias, Rob Wynne, and Llewellyn Xavier. In line with BAC's mission to support artists, the organization will return 15% of the proceeds of each sale to the donating artist.

Unique auction lots include the opportunity to sit for a commissioned portrait with the Austrian artist, Norbert Brunner, as part of his "I AM" series, and "One Milonga Night," a photograph by Mikhail Baryshnikov, part of a series capturing dance in transformative moments.



The auction can be previewed now at Paddle8.com. Bidding is open as of Monday, September 23 at 12PM EDT, and will close Monday, October 7 at 10:30PM EDT. Advance registration is available on Paddle8.com.

The Fall Fête Committee includes Douglas Baxter and Brian Hastings, Mitch and Cindy Caplan, Daniel Fish, Peter de Florio and Ashley Bouder, Jane Gladstone, Sarah Hooker, Stephanie Joel, Anton LeRoy and Lisa Stefanelli-LeRoy, Topper Lilien, Sharon Lesser Maguire, Joseph V. Melillo, Mark Morris, Isabella Rossellini, Jono Steinberg and Maria Bartiromo, and Alyssa and Marco Tablada.

The Fête is hosted by BAC's Board of Directors: Diana DiMenna, Chairman; R. Jarrett Lilien, Treasurer; Steven C. Dupré, Secretary; Mikhail Baryshnikov; Frank Cordasco; Richard DeScherer; William James Earle, Sandra Foschi, Slavka B. Glaser, and Natasha Schlesinger.

The 7PM performance is preceded by a reception at 6PM in the Jerome Robbins Theater Lounge. Dinner, catered by Canard, Inc., is at 8PM in the Howard Gilman Performance Space. Generous Fall Fête sponsors include the Consulate General of Switzerland in New York, Slovenia Vodka, Taub Family Selections, ProChile, and MilkBoy Swiss Chocolates. Special thanks to Lynn McCary Events and Fleurisa.

Single tickets from $1,500.

For information visit bacnyc.org/support.





