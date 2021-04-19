Baryshnikov Arts Center Premieres Final Installment of Works Commissioned for Digital Spring 2021 Season

Baryshnikov Arts Center will present the final installment of world premieres commissioned for the Digital Spring 2021 season. Through this initiative, BAC has continued supporting the development of new work by providing resources for artists to realize their creative visions specifically for online presentation. When released on Mondays at 5PM ET, the digital works will be free and available to watch on-demand at bacnyc.org for two weeks until Monday at 5PM ET. The artists will discuss their projects and creative processes in a series of live-streamed conversations held in conjunction with the premieres.



All three presentations rounding out the Digital Spring 2021 season were filmed at BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater in December 2020 and early 2021 with strict adherence to COVID health and safety protocols. The first, premiering May 3-17, is choreographer Stefanie Batten Bland's Kolonial, created in collaboration with installation artist Conrad Quesen and inspired by the colonial exposition parks of Europe, North America, and the Caribbean during the 1810s-1940s. The ensemble work of dance cinema examines behaviors of self and community through transparent COVID barriers of isolation. Batten Bland will be in conversation with writer and curator Eva Yaa Asantewaa on Tuesday, May 11 at 5PM ET. Free registration for the ZOOM live-stream will be available beginning May 3 at bacnyc.org. The trailer for Kolonial can be viewed now at bacnyc.org.



Next is a video docudrama from multimedia artists and musicians Tei Blow and Sean McElroy of Royal Osiris Karaoke Ensemble, premiering May 17-31. The Sprezzaturameron follows two men who must confront the precarious nature of art-making in an apocalyptic near-future. As they gain awareness of their own privilege in a reforming world, the duo embarks on a vision quest to craft the perfect apology, inspired by the infamous apologists of the #MeToo era. Blow will be in conversation with producer Andrew Kircher on Wednesday, May 26 at 5PM ET. Free registration for the ZOOM live-stream will be available beginning May 17 at bacnyc.org.

The final premiere June 7-21 is STELLAR by choreographer Kyle Marshall. This dance of speculative fiction began as virtual improvisation sessions with Marshall and two fellow movement artists, Bree Breeden and Ariana Speight. Filmed on the stage of BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater with an original score including cornet, keyboard, and hand percussion performed live by sound artist Kwami Winfield, STELLAR is inspired by Afrofuturism and the echoes of Jazz. Marshall will be in conversation with performer, educator, and dance writer Charmaine Warren on Wednesday, June 16 at 7PM ET. Free registration for the ZOOM live-stream will be available beginning June 7 at bacnyc.org.



Events Schedule

Stefanie Batten Bland | Kolonial (World Premiere)

May 3-17 (Monday at 5PM EST until Monday at 5PM EST)

Free and available on demand at bacnyc.org

Running time: 20 minutes



Direction and Choreography: Stefanie Batten Bland

Direction and Cinematography: Jean Claude Dhien

Scenic Installation: Conrad Quesen

Installation Assistant: Anthony Quesen

Costume Design: Shane Ballard

Hair and Makeup: Damian Monzillo

Musical Composition: Grant Cutler

Performers: Miguel Anaya, Stefanie Batten Bland, Yeman Brown, Rachel Watson Jih, Jennifer PayÃ¡n, Paul Singh, Latra A. Wilson

Montage: Victoria Roseburgh

First Assistant AD: Victoria Roseburgh

Production Manager: Emma Rivera

Filmed December 2020 at BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater

In Conversation: Stefanie Batten Bland with Eva Yaa Asantewaa

Tuesday, May 11 at 5PM EST

Live on ZOOM

Free / Registration required at bacnyc.org beginning May 3 at 5PM ET



Stefanie Batten Bland was a 2012 BAC Resident Artist and BAC Presents Artist.



Tei Blow | The Sprezzaturameron (World Premiere)

May 17-31 (Monday at 5PM EST until Monday at 5PM EST)

Free and available on demand at bacnyc.org

Running time: 30 minutes



Written and Performed by Royal Osiris Karaoke Ensemble

Company: Tei Blow, Sean McElroy

Music: Royal Osiris Karaoke Ensemble

Digital Architect: John Blalock

Aesthetic Consultant: Julian Shapiro-Barnum

Filmed, in part, January 2021 at BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater



Tei Blow was a 2018-19 Cage Cunningham Fellow.

In Conversation: Tei Blow with Andrew Kircher

Wednesday, May 26 at 5PM EST

Live on ZOOM

Free / Registration required at bacnyc.org beginning May 17 at 5PM ET

Kyle Marshall | STELLAR (World Premiere)

June 7-21 (Monday at 5PM EST until Monday at 5PM EST)

Free and available on demand at bacnyc.org

Running time: 30 minutes



Choreography and Scores: Kyle Marshall

Performers: Bree Breeden, Kyle Marshall, and Ariana Speight

Sound: Kwami Winfield

Suits: Malcolm-x Betts

Lighting: Amanda K. Ringger

Makeup: Edo Tastic

Filmmaker: Tatyana Tenenbaum

Filmed March 2021 at BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater

In Conversation: Kyle Marshall with Charmaine Warren

Wednesday, June 16 at 7PM EST

Live on ZOOM

Free / Registration required at bacnyc.org beginning June 7 at 5PM ET