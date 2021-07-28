Barefoot Shakespeare Company Presents UNREHEARSED! MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING and LOVE'S LABOURS LOST

UNREHEARSED! Much Ado About Nothing and Love's Labours Lost will be presented by Barefoot Shakespeare Company. Performances will be held at Summit Rock in Central Park and admission is free.

Lovingly called "Shakespeare for Sports Fans," Unrehearsed allows actors to stretch their improv muscles. Actors are assigned a part and have 30 days to learn lines; at no time are they permitted to rehearse with each other. The performance is complete with a referee who calls "foul" for missed cues, flubbed lines, etc. and the audience can place bets on who they think will foul the most. It's a two hour extravaganza where half the fun is watching the magic of theatre happen live and in-person, while hoping the actors will mess up!

Featuring Barefoot Shakespeare Co. alumni and friends: Matt Biagini, Collin Blackard, Kelly Blaze, Cameron Cueva Clarke, Andrew Dunn, Preston Fox, Alexandra Gomez, Kirsten Kilburn, Lauren Lay, Caitlyn McCain, Theo McKenna, Sophia Metcalf, Isaac Allen Miller, Myles Philips, Clinton Powell, Jefferson Reardon, Mariah Naomi Sanchez, Anna Stacy, Clare Solly, Alexandra Taylor, Emily Thaler, Violet Tzu-Hsuan Wang, Arden Winant, and Rob Aronowitz as the referee.

Barefoot Shakespeare Company strives to make the works of William Shakespeare accessible to everyone, with an eye towards modernization to reflect the world we currently live in, and our recent past to examine how we got here. We continue to try and educate both ourselves and our audiences on the histories and struggles of topics such as race, gender equality, politics, and self expression with the Bard's works as our baseline. We value our relationships with our audiences, and encourage them to participate in our productions, blurring the lines between spectator and participant. Education is another pillar of our ethos, with 'ready-to-go' productions and workshops available to any and all who want to explore with us.

Both performances will take place at Summit Rock in Central Park on the following dates and times: Saturday, August 21 at 4 PM and Saturday, August 28 at 4 PM. Admission for both performances is free.

For more information, visit our website: www.barefootshakespeare.org.