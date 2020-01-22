BREAKING THE INTERNET LIVE! is Coming To The Tank

Where do viral challenges, improv comedy, and a dash of musical theatre come together? In Breaking the Internet LIVE! coming to The Tank for a one-night event this February. Hosted by Summer Moran, this unpredictable and interactive game show is here to celebrate the Internet and all that's right with it. Tea will be spilled, shade will be thrown, and cake will be dumped! There's sure to be a little something to take everyone off their screens, and keep you LOL-ing all night long.

The 4-person cast includes Albert Olszewski, Madison L'Insalata, Miles Wilson and Jordan Reed, alongside host Summer Moran. Directed by Elizabeth Fahsbender. Assistant Director: Hannah Hall. Stage Manager: Tori Vitucci. Producer: Ian McQueen.

Breaking the Internet LIVE! premieres February 22nd at 9:30pm at The Tank, 312 W 36th Street (thetanknyc.org). Runtime: 90 mins





