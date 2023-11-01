BORIMIX Festival 2023 To Return This November Celebrating Puerto Rican And Uruguayan Culture

Teatro SEA, Teatro LATEA, and The Clemente Center will present BORIMIX 2023, a month-long celebration dedicated to the vibrant arts, music, and cultures of Puerto Rico and Uruguay. Spanning the entire month of November, BORIMIX 2023 promises an extraordinary fusion of Puerto Rican and Uruguayan talents, offering an incredibly diverse and enriching cultural journey.

This festival will present a captivating array of performances, encompassing theatrical productions, live music concerts, dance exhibitions, and art displays, all of which will grace various venues throughout New York City. Audiences are invited to become fully immersed in the rich traditions, stories, and expressions of both Puerto Rican and Uruguayan heritages.

"We are thrilled to co-produce BORIMIX 2023, bringing together the best of Puerto Rican and Uruguayan art and culture," said Manuel Morán, Founder and Artistic Director at Teatro SEA. "This festival is a testament to the creativity, resilience, and unity of our communities, and we invite everyone to join us in celebrating the vibrant cultural tapestry we share."

BORIMIX 2023 commences its festivities on Tuesday, October 31st, kicking off with a grand opening award ceremony and Latin dance extravaganza on Friday, November 3rd, at 7PM, hosted at The Clemente Center. While many of the BORIMIX events are free to the public, some do require tickets for admission. For details on ticketing and to secure your spot at the opening party, please visit our website at https://borimix.com/.

"BORIMIX is an inspired and inspiring memo to the Latin American community, a love letter from Puerto Rico to all the Republics in our America," says Executive Director Miguel Trelles of Teatro LATEA. "We celebrate the island, the diaspora, the Clemente, and all our Latinx peers from the Caribbean, Central American, and South America working in visual arts, theater, music, and word. We are specifically invested in this year's BORIMIX, because the guest country Uruguay is the birthplace of LATEA/Clemente Founder Nelson Landrieu."

Some highlighted events include:

November 2nd - The "South-American Performance Art" Cycle: a program organized and curated by Argentina Performance Art (APA) at Teatro LATEA. This cycle transcends Argentine borders to enrich the pan american artistic landscape.

November 3rd - BORIMIX Awards Ceremony, Latin Dance Party ft. Las Mariquitas, and opening of the galleries with the exhibitions "BORI-GUAY: Sur," a group show of Uruguayan and Puerto Rican artists coming together and honoring, in an unorthodox Borimix way, the remarkable legacy of Joaquín Torres-García and the "Escuela del Sur" and "BORI-GUAY: Off the Grid"

November 4th - Colette Michaan Earth Rebirth CD release concert at Teatro LATEA.

November 9th - 12th - Preserving our Heritage: A Weekend of Community Archiving at CENTRO. This series explores the significance of preserving and documenting the historical memory of diasporic and minority communities. Through multiple educational panels with industry experts and a hands-on workshop, we hope to empower our community and ensure our collective legacies are woven into the tapestry of global heritage.

November 10th-12th - "Tres Flores Trans," a dramatic comedy based on real trans women living in Uruguay presented at Teatro SEA.

November 16th - Cabaret Night: Pablo Zinger & Diana López "TANGOS DEL PLATA" Música de Uruguay y Argentina at Teatro SEA.

November 18th - World Premiere of "RANCHO TALES" presented at Teatro SEA, a playful new theater

November 29th - CAFECITO CON... ESMERALDA SANTIAGO: LAS MADRES. A panel presented at CENTRO

November 30th - BORIMIX Closing Celebration, The Clemente Will Close out Borimix 2023 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the beginning of a major accessibility project. The ceremony will be followed by a reception and holiday market, hosted by UnLocal, Community Immigration Legal Services, with proceeds from vendors to support the immigrant community, and musical performances from Uruguayan artist Julieta Rada and by Candombe Favela.

For a list of all events, please see https://borimix.com/

"Centro has been a partner of Borimix for many years providing academic programming that focuses on documenting the Puerto Rican experience in the United States," says CENTRO Deputy Director Angel Antonio Ruiz Laboy. "This year, as we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are honored to share our archival knowledge with the community to help them preserve individual and community archives, ensuring our stories continue to be told."

BORIMIX 2023 will take place at various venues in New York City, including CENTRO at CUNY Hunter, and The Clemente Center, located in the heart of Manhattan Lower East Side. The festival will offer a range of events suitable for all ages, providing opportunities for individuals and families to engage with the arts and explore the diverse cultural heritage of Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

"BORIMIX 2023 has earned its reputation as one of New York City's recognized Puerto Rican Heritage Month celebrations, with a unique twist that nods at twin cultures from around the world. Our work is to juxtapose different audiences to experience contemporary expression of visual and performance cultures from Puerto Rico this time with the guest country -Uruguay- and their diasporic communities. This edition falls at a particularly critical juncture where we are celebrating our 30 year anniversary and are on the eve of the groundbreaking from a major accessibility and renovation project to benefit all," says The Clemente Center's Executive Director Libertad Guerra.

For more information and updates about BORIMIX 2023, please visit https://borimix.com/ or follow us on our social media: @teatrosea, @teatrolatea, @theclemente on all platforms.

About Teatro SEA:

Teatro SEA is the premiere Latino theater for young audiences in the United States. Founded in 1985, Teatro SEA has been inspiring and educating young audiences with its unique blend of music, dance, and engaging storytelling for over three decades. Through its productions and educational programs, Teatro SEA aims to promote inclusivity, diversity, and social justice, while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Latinx community. https://teatrosea.org/

About Teatro LATEA: Teatro LATEA is a renowned theater company committed to showcasing the work of Latinx artists and promoting social change through the arts. Through its diverse programming, Teatro LATEA provides a platform for underrepresented voices and fosters dialogue and collaboration within the community. https://teatrolatea.org/

About The Clemente Center: The Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center is focused on the cultivation, presentation, and preservation of Puerto Rican and Latinx arts and culture. It operates in a multicultural and inclusive manner, hosting and promoting artists and performance events that reflect the cultural diversity of the Lower East Side and New York City as a whole. https://www.theclementecenter.org/