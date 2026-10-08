BIRTH OF A MURDERER Will Come to New York Theater Festival

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Playwright and filmmaker Darian Lane will bring his psychological drama Birth of a Murderer to the New York Theater Festival this January, with performances at LATEA Theater in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

The play will be presented Tuesday, January 5, 2027 at 9:00 PM, Wednesday, January 6, 2027 at 6:30 PM, and Saturday, January 9, 2027 at 4:30 PM.

Birth of a MURDERER follows a Black male college student who falls haplessly in love with a white coed, only to discover that she isn't who she appears to be. As the relationship begins to unravel, it leads to a shocking and perplexing confrontation about love, identity, race, perception, and the stories we create about the people closest to us.

The play runs approximately 55 minutes and will be presented as part of the New York Theater Festival's short-play programming alongside other works within a 90-minute performance.

Written by Darian Lane, the production will be directed by Steven Lamont, and will star Maddoux LaRocque and Salomé Stokes.

About Darian Lane

Darian Lane is a playwright, filmmaker, and storyteller whose work explores race, identity, relationships, and the contradictions of American culture. His work blends provocative themes with cinematic storytelling, using humor, drama, and social commentary to challenge audiences and spark conversation.

Birth of a MURDERER represents Lane's continued exploration of complicated relationships, identity, and the ways people construct narratives about one another.

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