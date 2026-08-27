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DOMINANT ANIMALS to Return to Teatro LATEA for Hispanic Heritage Month

Adrienne Acevedo Lovette directs a cast featuring Eddie Martinez, Nancy Gomez, and Robert Mercado.

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DOMINANT ANIMALS to Return to Teatro LATEA for Hispanic Heritage Month

Following aNew York Theater Festival presentation, 'Dominant Animals' will return to Teatro LATEA for a special three-performance engagement during Hispanic Heritage Month. Written by acclaimed playwright Cris Eli Blak, the timely family drama will be presented October 2-4, 2026, at Teatro LATEA.

Presented by VOE Coqui Productions and executive produced by Eddie Martinez, 'Dominant Animals' is a compelling family drama centered on a Puerto Rican household wrestling with machismo, generational trauma, incarceration, anger, forgiveness, and the possibility of transformation. Through an intimate and emotionally charged family story, the play challenges conventional ideas about masculinity and asks whether people shaped by pain can find the courage to take responsibility, embrace vulnerability, and break the cycles inherited from previous generations. The October production will be directed by Adrienne Acevedo Lovette. The cast includes Eddie Martinez, Nancy Gomez, Robert Mercado, Prentice Myles, Lorena Jorge, and Chris Terrell.

At the center of the story is a family forced to confront the pain it has inherited and the harm it has inflicted. Through emotionally honest storytelling, the play explores whether accountability, forgiveness, and vulnerability can help break destructive cycles and create a path toward healing. The production's return during Hispanic Heritage Month offers an opportunity to celebrate Latino storytelling while inviting audiences of all backgrounds into a broader conversation about family, masculinity, cultural expectations, and the courage required to change.

To celebrate the production's Hispanic Heritage Month return and make the show more accessible to the community, audiences can receive 10% off general-admission tickets purchased through September 18, 2026. Discounted general-admission tickets are $27, reduced from the regular price of $30. Group tickets are available for $25 for groups of 10+ by contacting Teatro LATEA directly.

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