BIG HAIR Returns to New York City Next Month

Big Hair: A Rad and Wild Love Affair will return to NYC next month! See the lives of two of the most dynamite comedians to have ever graced the silver screen in a romantic spectacle illustrated by some of their most iconic and memorable characters. Their impact on the lives of audiences, both young and old, is undeniable, even today. However, their names have tragically begun to fade into the confines of history.

Relive their dazzling and captivating love story in this one-woman theatrical, passionately written and hilariously performed by the immensely talented actress, singer, and songwriter, Maegan Mandarino. Ed. Fringe Review calls it “a vaudevillian type of performance that we rarely get to experience these days and that’s a shame because it’s so fun”, and it certainly is a riot of laughs and gags, but there is so much more to uncover in this captivating story. Big Hair shows, not just the facts, but the emotional gravity that these two brilliant comics brought to their performances. The audience’s connection to their immortal personas, both on and off the screen, is used to guide them through a profound narrative of romance, heartache, and most importantly, plenty of laughs.

In addition to being an accomplished playwright, Maegan Alexandria’s career has seen successes in stage acting, creative writing, and music production. Winner of the LIT Award for Comedic Writing in 2018, she toured across the country with a few comedy troupes dominating the stages of Chicago, New York, and even her hometown of Los Angeles. Author of the young adult series, The Canvas Carvers, she is also a member of the innovative and exciting rock band, Cheap Sentiment.

Having recently charmed the audiences of New York and LA, Big Hair is making its triumphant return to the Big Apple before blowing into the Windy City! So don’t miss this opportunity to glimpse a piece of comedy’s treasured past. Tickets are now on sale now at www.bfany.org for a performance on historic Theater Row in New York on April 6th [7:00pm]. Additional details can be found at BigHairMusical.com. Join the mailing list to stay up to date with the latest Big Hair news and to be informed of upcoming performances.

The jokes of yesterday are still just as funny today, and sadly many younger audiences have yet to see that. So whether you’re an old soul or a modern heart, a mad scientist or just madly in love, Big Hair is sure to resonate with you, and tickle your funny bone too! Relive the glory days and give these wonderful characters another chance to entertain. Buy your tickets today!