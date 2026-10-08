BEETLEJUICE JR. Will Open at The Secret Theatre
The Secret Theatre will stage the young performers' edition of the Tony-winning musical.
The Secret Theatre has announced Beetlejuice Jr directed & choreographed by Emily Katherine & Layla Clarke. Performances begin Thurs November 19th and continue through Sunday, November 22nd at The Secret Theatre's new space at 10-10 44th Avenue, Long Island City, Queens. Tickets are $25 and are available online now.
With music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by Tony Award-nominated pair Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical. A viral 'sucks-yes' on social media, this musical struck a chord with young theatre lovers who adored its unabashed humor and emotional honesty.
Stage Managed by Madi Snyder. Set / Light / Props / Sound Designer, Madi Snyder, & Costume Design by Sarah Hudkins. Produced by Richard Mazda. Associate Producer: Camila Wilson.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Andrea McArdle's Broadway On Deman
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-10/10) PHOTOS
|
"The School For Scandal"
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/08-10/18)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
From America, With Love
28th Street Theatre (10/11-10/11)
|
PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Revival: How American Found Its Voice Concert
Marble Collegiate Church (10/18-10/18)
|
ShakesBEER
Prospect Bar and Grill (9/19-10/10)
|
Sophocles' Electra
Symphony Space (10/11-10/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Sparks!
Reverie Room (10/21-10/21)
|
The Haunting of Miss Robusta: Second Séance
The Stonewall Inn (10/17-10/21)