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BEETLEJUICE JR. Will Open at The Secret Theatre

The Secret Theatre will stage the young performers' edition of the Tony-winning musical.

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BEETLEJUICE JR. Will Open at The Secret Theatre

The Secret Theatre has announced Beetlejuice Jr directed & choreographed by Emily Katherine & Layla Clarke. Performances begin Thurs November 19th and continue through Sunday, November 22nd at The Secret Theatre's new space at 10-10 44th Avenue, Long Island City, Queens. Tickets are $25 and are available online now.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by Tony Award-nominated pair Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical. A viral 'sucks-yes' on social media, this musical struck a chord with young theatre lovers who adored its unabashed humor and emotional honesty.

Stage Managed by Madi Snyder. Set / Light / Props / Sound Designer, Madi Snyder, & Costume Design by Sarah Hudkins. Produced by Richard Mazda. Associate Producer: Camila Wilson.

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