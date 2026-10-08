BEETLEJUICE JR. Will Open at The Secret Theatre

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The Secret Theatre has announced Beetlejuice Jr directed & choreographed by Emily Katherine & Layla Clarke. Performances begin Thurs November 19th and continue through Sunday, November 22nd at The Secret Theatre's new space at 10-10 44th Avenue, Long Island City, Queens. Tickets are $25 and are available online now.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by Tony Award-nominated pair Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical. A viral 'sucks-yes' on social media, this musical struck a chord with young theatre lovers who adored its unabashed humor and emotional honesty.

Stage Managed by Madi Snyder. Set / Light / Props / Sound Designer, Madi Snyder, & Costume Design by Sarah Hudkins. Produced by Richard Mazda. Associate Producer: Camila Wilson.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 18 Hrs 27 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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