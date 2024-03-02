Award-Winning Solo Show SEARCHING FOR ABEULO to Premiere In NYC

The award-winning solo show "Searching for Abuelo" written and performed by Gretchen Suárez-Peña will make its New York City debut at the Tank Theatre (312 w 36th St, New York, NY 10036) for a very limited engagement. The show will run from March 5, 6, and 7 at 7:00 pm, with an additional performance on March 9 at 3:00 pm. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and are available on the Tank Theatre's website at the button below.

"Searching for Abuelo" is a heartwarming, comedic, and powerful production that has garnered numerous awards for its poignant storytelling and exceptional performance by Gretchen Suárez-Peña. Dubbed a Ted Talk overtaken by the ancestors, the show explores themes of family, identity, politics, religion, self-awareness and connection through the lens of a personal journey to find one's roots and heritage framed in the Puerto Rican musical style of Bomba.

"My maternal grandfather died before my mother even graduated from High School. I know very little about him except that he was a bartender, an aspiring actor and writer in New York City, and really wanted to own a Mercedes Benz. I put myself through the journey of figuring out who he was, who I am, and what to do about it." says Suárez-Pena.

"Searching for Abuelo" was the first-place winner for both the 2023 Tampa Bay Theatre Festival and Voices of Women Theatre Festival. It is an official selection of the 2024 NYC Downtown Urban Arts Festival and a semifinalist for the 2024 SheNYCfestival.

The creative team for "Searching for Abuelo" includes director Magaly Colimon-Christopher, lighting design by Katie Whittemore, set design by Cecilia Shin, sound design by Jonathan Gautier at Sound House Studios and Michael T. Clarkston is the Production Stage Manager. The New York premiere is made possible thanks to the generous support by Austin Lazanowski.

Tickets for the premiere of "Searching for Abuelo" are priced between $20 to $30 and can be purchased online through The Tank Theatre's website at the button below.

Gretchen Suárez-Peña is a Puerto Rican playwright based in Centra Florida and Western Pennsylvania. She is an MFA candidate in the Dramatic Writing program at Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama (Class of 2024). She is part of the Conch Shell Productions (NY) Artists Collective of Writers. She frequently works with New Generation Theatrical (FL), Just Write! Lakeland (FL), the Latinx Playwright Circle (NY), and the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab (NY). She is currently the book writer for The Fairy's Tale (music and lyrics by Michael Mott).

Her show Across the Atlantic opened the 2023 BIPOC Play Reading Series at the Straz Center in Tampa, Florida. Her short play, The Arithmetic of Memory, has been produced across the country and was published in the Stonecoast Review where it was nominated for a Pushcart Award in Drama (2021). It was the 2023 Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award winner for the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF). Her one act, Wingman, was also recognized by KCACTF as a John Cauble Regional 2 Finalist. Gretchen is a proud member of the Dramatist Guild. www.gretchensuarezpena.com

The Tank is a Home for Emerging Artists. A non profit arts presenter and producer with a goal to remove economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers or experimenting within their art form, while being inclusive and accessible. We keep ticket prices affordable, expanding the creation and attendance of the arts for a broad and diverse community. The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 13-18 theatrical World or New York premieres each season. www.thetanknyc.org