Australian Theatre Festival NYC Unveils Season 2023 Company Lineup

Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves and Jillian Geurts announce the Australian Theatre Festival NYC Season 2023 Company as tickets go on sale.

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2023 Season will run November 15-19 at Theatre Row, The Green Room 42, and the Dolby Screening Room in New York City. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

The season will include a cabaret, 3 play presentations, an industry panel, a community party and a filmed play screening. Now in its fourth year, the festival showcases Australian artists & stories in New York City.

Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts expressed, "we are thrilled to announce our 2023 company! From seasoned Broadway stars, to NYC stage debuts, this company represents a diverse range of Australian artists in New York and we are proud to have them in the festival. We look forward to seeing you at the 'Festival Hub' on 42nd street from November 15!

The 2023 Season program includes...

WAVELENGTH by Sally Alrich-Smythe

Directed by Mark Barford ('F***ing Men')

Starring: Connor Delves ('Daniel's Husband', 'Starcrossed'), Kathleen Simmonds ('Blame' on Amazon Prime), Alana﻿h Allen ('Othello') & Gareth Keegan ('Diana: The Musical')

World Premiere of the 2023 Australian Theatre Festival New Play Award Winner

Wednesday November 15

7:30pm

Theatre Row

"Georgia and Marcus, best friends and coworkers at a right-leaning radio station, confront a sexual assault allegation. Using spoken word poetry, the play delves into questions of consent and blame as Georgia, navigating her own past trauma, takes a stand to support the victim, sacrificing her career and friendship in the process."

Lighting Designer - Mitchell Fenton

Sound Designer - Caroline Eng

Australian Playwrights Panel

Sponsored by Australian Plays Transform

Industry Panel featuring:

Sally Alrich-Smythe ('Wavelength', 2023 New Play Award Winner), Andrea Gibbs ('Barracking For The Umpire'), Anna K. Jacobs ('Teeth') & Thomas Weatherall ('Blue')

Hosted by Camel Dean ('The Notebook')

Wednesday November 15

9:30pm

Theatre Row + Live Stream

*The Panel immediately follows the performance of 'Wavelength', which begins at 7:30pm. To attend the Panel, please reserve a seat for "Wavelength".

Australian Theatre Live

Play Screening at the Dolby Screening Room NYC

Dylan Van Den Berg's

WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE

A Griffin Theatre Company Production

Captured by Australian Theatre Live

Thursday November 16

7:30pm

Dolby Screening Room NYC

*Followed by a talkback with ATL & Playwright Dylan Van Den Berg

"Once in a blue moon, in the middle of nowhere, two teenage boys meet under a lemon tree. After a rough start, a fragile friendship fruits into a heady romance. Ty and Neddy fall madly in love, as teenagers are wont to do. If history would just unfurl a little differently, the boys might have a beautiful future ahead of them. But without knowing it, Ty and Neddy are poised on the brink of a world that is about to change forever. It's the early 19th century. Ty is River Mob. Neddy is Mountain Mob. And the earth they stand together on is about to be declared 'Australia'."

BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE by Andrea Gibbs

Directed by Genevieve Wilson ('Skin')

Starring: Piera Calabro ('Peeking'), Brenton Cosier ('Skin'), Matt Coleman ('The Weight Of Home'), Jillian Geurts ('And Just Like That', 'Macbeth'), Maree Johnson ('Phantom Of The Opera') & JD Martin ('Manifest').

Friday November 17

7:30pm

Theatre Row

'The Castle' meets 'The Club' in this original family drama that asks us: what are we willing to sacrifice for the great game? Doug Williams is the greatest footballer Donnybrook has ever seen. Hard as flint. Salt of the earth. Delveen, his wife, has been by his side for years, through head knock after head knock. The club wants to honour Doug with a lifetime achievement award, so the kids are all flying home to join the celebration. But the sure hands of this once great player are starting to fumble the ball. Barracking For The Umpire, by Andrea Gibbs, was commissioned by Black SwanState Theatre Company with the support of the Malcolm Robertson Foundation. It was developed through BLACK SWAN's FUNNY GIRL program, which assists the development of a play written by an experienced female comedian. This program has been nurtured by then Artistic Director Clare Watson and guided by Literary Director and Dramaturg Polly Low. Support for the organisation of the program has been provided by Chantelle Iemma.

Lighting Designer - Mitchell Fenton

Sound Designer - Caroline Eng

BLUE by Thomas Weatherall

Directed by Emilio Ramos ('Parade', 'Light In The Piazza')

Performed by Thomas Weatherall ('Heartbreak High' Netflix)

Saturday November 18

2pm

Theatre Row

'"When Mark moved out of home for the first time his mum started writing him letters - just checking in, staying in touch, keeping a gentle hold on her son. Until one letter brings news no-one wants to hear. Today, alone in his apartment, on a quiet ordinary morning, Mark needs to try to make some sense of the path of his young life. He needs to work out how to go on with the day, his studies, the fragility of living. He needs us to hear his story, and the story of his family." BLUE was first produced by Belvoir St Theatre in 2023. The original production was presented by Belvoir St Theatre in association with Sydney Festival, supported by The Balnaves Foundation, with the following team: Directed by Deborah Brown , Set & Costume Designer Jacob Nash and Cris Baldwin , Lighting Designer Chloe Ogilvie , Sound Designer & Composer Wil Hughes , Video Designer David Bergman, Vocal Coach Laura Farrell and Amy Hume, Dramaturg Dom Mercer , Dramaturgical Consultant Kodie Bedford Associate Lighting Designer Kelsey Lee, Stage Manager Steph Storr, Assistant Stage Manager Sybilla Wajon, Featuring Frances Ring, Darius Williams.

Lighting Designer - Mitchell Fenton

Sound Designer - Caroline Eng

The Green Room 42 presents...

The 2023 Australian Theatre Festival NYC Cabaret

Music Directed by Isaac Hayward ('Bad Cinderella')

Hosted by Connor Delves ('Starcrossed', 'Daniel's Husband') & Jennifer Reed ('Thoroughly Modern Millie')

Starring: Daniel Asseta ('Light In The Piazza', 'Hamilton'), Amelia Cormack ('Hadestown', 'Come From Away'), Kim David Smith ('Kim Sings Kylie'), Connor Delves ('Pinball' on Hulu), Matthew Lee Robinson ('Atlantis'), Sarah McLellan Mee ('42nd Street'), Mi-kaisha, Jennifer Reed ('Ghost') & Adam Rennie ('Hedwig and the Angry Inch').

Saturday November 18

7pm

Green Room 42 + Livestream

"The Songs & Voices Of Australia LIVE at the Green Room 42"

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

​​The ATF Community Party

Sunday November 19, 3pm onwards

To end the festival week, the Community Party promises to be a great way to meet and mingle with the 2023 company.

The Australian Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will cultivate their development on a global stage, as well as connect Australians living in New York.

The Australian Theatre Festival 2023 Season will run November 15-19 in New York City, for more information visit: www.australiantheatrefestival.com/season2023