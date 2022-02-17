Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Audio-Focused BETWEEN TWO CAVES to Premiere in March at Wild Project

BETWEEN TWO CAVES has performances on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 at 7 pm.

Feb. 17, 2022  
wild project's 2022 Wild Culture initiative continues with BETWEEN TWO CAVES, written by Brendan Bourque-Sheil and directed by Cassidy Kepp, produced by The Garden of Voices. BETWEEN TWO CAVES has performances on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 at 7 pm. Performances are at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Tickets are $15 and are available by calling the wild project box office at 212-228-1195 or by visiting thewildproject.org.

The successful podcast theater troupe The Garden of Voices performs live and in-person for the first time! Between Two Caves is an audio focused theatrical production in which two best friends discuss their journalistic pursuits and by doing so unearth deeply held secrets and some conspiracy theories they've found along the way.

Between Two Caves features Siena D'Addario (Sisters on the Ground by Max Posner with Playwright's Downtown).


