Arts For All Presents YouTube Premiere Of VOICE POWER

Arts For All has announced the YouTube Premiere of Voice Power, written and performed by AFA Teaching Artist Darian Dauchan, on Monday, April 18 at 3:00pm ET.

During the premiere, children can follow along and interact with others via live chat as poet/musician Darian Dauchan guides young audiences on a vocal odyssey through rhymes, beat-boxing, and acapella melodies in search of one of civilization's most valued treasures - the power of the voice!

To reach as many children as possible, AFA has scheduled this premiere during the NYC Public Schools Spring Recess. The event is open to the public and free of charge.

Leading up to the premiere, viewers can visit the Voice Power / Learning how to write Poetry with Darian Dauchan YouTube playlist here, watch the Voice Power Teaser and other videos created by Darian.

Please note that in order to participate in the live chat or comment on the video, the viewer must be logged into YouTube. Prior to the premiere, we urge viewers to also subscribe to the AFA channel, click on the Premiere video and select "Set Reminder." YouTube will send an email to the address subscribed 30 minutes before and another when the premiere starts.

This program will be available on YouTube until May 31, 2022 for future viewing. For more information visit arts-for-all.org.

Directed by Jennifer McGrath, Voice Power was recorded during its original Arts For All Facebook Live broadcast on Monday, July 12, 2021. It has been edited for this premiere.

Arts For All's mission is to offer accessible artistic opportunities to children in the New York City area who face socio-economic, physical, or emotional barriers to exploring the arts. Through Arts For All, professional artists work with youth organizations to build Arts For All's Core Values: Self-Confidence, Self-Expression, Teamwork, Resilience, and Creativity.

Arts For All is funded by private and public support. Programming is made possible in part by New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the New York City Council as well as New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.