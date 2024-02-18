Art Lab Productions Will Bring SHE KILLS MONSTERS to Theatre Row

Fall into a fantasy world filled with magic, monsters, and '90s hip-hop within this critically acclaimed play by award-winning playwright Qui Nguyen. A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans (Heidi Tolson) as she leaves her childhood home after the death of her sister, Tilly (Megan Chacalos.) When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure. It offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek within us all.

The show is a strictly limited engagement for one weekend only (February 29 - March 2 at 7:30pm and a matinee on March 3 at 3:00pm.) Tickets start at $30 and there will be $20 rush tickets at the door.

This show is being produced by Art Lab Productions in collaboration with Roll 2 Explode as they kick off their inaugural adventure as a new D&D online adventure show. Art Lab is thrilled to support this exciting group of up-and-coming actors as they show us what they do best. We can guarantee that it will be an action-packed and refreshing night of New York City theater.

The cast includes Heidi Tolson as Agnes, Megan Chacalos as Tilly, Jake Bryan Guthrie as Chuck, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin as Lilith, Joana Tsuhlares as Kaliope, Tony Russo as Orcus, Chandler Reid Evans as Miles, Jess Kirschner as Gabbi/Vera, Cody Edwards as Tina/Farrah, and Casey Johnson as Steve.

Directed by Casey Johnson, Fight Choreography by Tony Russo, Choreography by Ashley Justice, Will McCleery, and Liz Sellers as the Stage Management team. Executive Producer: Meg Fofonoff (Art Lab Productions) and Fight Direction by Jared Kirby.