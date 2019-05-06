Ars Nova Announces Lineup for Annual ANT FEST 2019

Ars Nova announces the lineup for its 12th Annual ANT Fest (June 3-27), four nonstop, throwdown weeks of live entertainment mayhem, featuring fresh material from the next wave of dynamic, indie-theater makers. Tickets go on sale today.

This year, the festival once again includes the ANT Fest Lounge Series - intimate, pop-up encounters with ANT Fest Alums, debuting fresh ideas and new sounds - in the ANT Fest Lounge, including Michelle J. Rodriguez (June 7), Deepali Gupta (June 12), Jillian Walker (June 18) and Starr Busby & Jerome Ellis (June 24). Plus, Ars Nova's ongoing variety-show-meets-party, Showgasm, will get festified with two special late-night 9 PM performances hosted by Natalie Walker (June 13) and Bowen Yang (June 27).

Now in its twelfth year, ANT Fest, Ars Nova's annual celebration of All New Talent, is a prime destination for an eclectic mix of brand new shows from some of the most intrepid, adventurous artists in New York City and beyond. Through its open submission process, ANT Fest offers a wide range of early career artists a point of entry onto the Ars Nova stage and into the greater New York City arts community. This year's open call for submissions drew over 300 applicants.

Since its inception, ANT Fest has increasingly provided a crucial first step toward an extended artistic relationship with Ars Nova.



Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future began as a one-man song cycle, created and performed by Andrew R. Butler, in ANT Fest 2010. Following subsequent concerts and workshops, the 2018 Ars Nova world premiere went on to win the 2019 Lortel award for "Outstanding Musical" and has been nominated for nine Drama Desk and two Drama League awards.

The "in-all-ways sensational" (New York Times) Underground Railroad Game, created and performed by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard, was discovered in ANT Fest 2014. Following its 2016 premiere, the Ars Nova production went on to win an OBIE for Best New American Play and was heralded as "one of the 25 best new American plays in the past 25 years" by The New York Times.

ANT Fest 2019 plays June 3-27, with performances Monday - Saturday at 7pm. Regular tickets are $15. Tickets at the door are $20. Showgasm - ANT Fest Edition takes place June 13 and June 27, at 9pm with Foreplay at 8pm. Tickets to Showgasm + Foreplay are $5, or you can purchase a $20 package that includes 2 drinks and a slice of pizza with your Showgasm + Foreplay ticket. Lounge Shows take place June 7, 12, 18, 24 at 7pm.

All tickets may be purchased at arsnovanyc.com/antfest or by calling (212) 352-3101.





