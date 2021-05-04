Amy Engelhardt's IMPACT to Premiere at the Cell Theatre

Amy Engelhardt (Bastard Jones, Grammy-nominated band The Bobs) will premiere her new play IMPACT in a co-production with Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre, The Playhouse at White Lake and DimlyWit Productions (The Last Five Years). Filmed entirely at the historical Playhouse at White Lake's newly renovated theatre venue, the performance will be available to stream online May 21 - June 1. Sliding scale tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/51808. For more information visit www.thecelltheatre.org.

IMPACT tells the story of a chain of remarkable "follow-signs'' that lead Amy to Lockerbie, Scotland shortly after the 30th Anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103. What starts out as a bucket-list trip quietly evolves into a personal and global exploration of grace, kindness and simplicity.

AMY ENGELHARDT (playwright and performer) wrote the score for Off-Broadway Alliance Best New Musical nominee Bastard Jones. Other credits include Triptych (book/music/lyrics, New York Transit Museum Commission), lyrics for adaptations of Carl Sagan's Contact (2009 Puget Sound Theatre Award), Tesla (New Musicals Foundation) and music/lyrics for A Comedy of Eras (with the Flying Karamazov Brothers). Amy received the Burman Award for Songwriting from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) and co-created Tune In Time, New York's Musical Theater Game Show ("cerebral fun & games... the BMI Musical Theatre workshop on steroids" - Stage Buddy) at the York Theatre. From 1998-2012, Amy recorded 4 albums and toured the US and Europe as sole female vocalist/writer for Grammy-nominated, genre-busting vocal band The Bobs. And as Mother Superior of the Chattering Order of St. Beryl in Amazon Prime's Good Omens promo campaign, Amy led a gaggle of rock-belting, flashmobbing nuns at series events in London, New York, LA and Austin's South by Southwest - then produced their EP Unholy Night for Amazon Music. A proud member of ASCAP, SAG, the Dramatists Guild, Maestra and the Facebook "I Hate Cilantro" group, Amy swears that her second solo album, Finish What You, delayed Twice now, will still be released in 2020. www.amyengelhardt.com