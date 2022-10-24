Amanda Ladd Stars In NYC Premiere Of THE AZURE SKY IN OZ At The United Solo Festival
This powerful, funny and unflinching drama tells the true-stories of two women whose lives are changed by the autistic and neurodiverse teens that they parent and teach.
The one-woman show The Azure Sky in Oz, tells the hard truth of parenting and teaching kids with special needs. Amanda Ladd plays two real-life women whose journeys seek to know: Can I be a true artist, a good mother, and claim a sense of purpose?
The NYC premiere of The Azure Sky in Oz will be at 8:30 p.m., October 26 and 2 p.m., November 11th at Theatre Row (410 W 42 St) as part of the United Solo Festival 2022. Tickets https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205228®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Fthe-azure-sky-in-oz%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or call box office: 212-714-2442 ext 45.
Starring NYC based actress Amanda Ladd. Written and directed by William Leavengood, nationally awarded, two-time Eugene O'Neill playwright.
Act I- Yellow: Michelle Feulner-Castro is a nationally recognized, emerging visual artist when the course of her life is radically transformed by the brith of her profoundly autistic son, Trevor. Her dramatic tale of reinvention and self-discovery propel the story of her struggle to be both a true artist and a good mother. Based on a true story.
Act II- Special: In Deltona, FL, Mary Tilford is scrambling to make a living and find direction when she pursues an opportunity to become a Special Ed teacher. Against all odds and the advice of her colleagues, Mary attempts to mount a production of The Wizard of Oz with her neurodiverse students. Her difficult and amazing journey to Oz awakens both Mary and her students to a new understanding of their abilities and sense of purpose. Based on a true story.
The show was developed at New Circle Theatre Company in NYC where Amanda and Bill are both members. The Azure Sky in Oz just finished a successful run of 28 performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022 where the Scotsman called it "genuinely inspirational".
Sean Lynch, award-winning writer, said this about Amanda's performance: "...kinetic, compelling and compassionate...This is the seamless craftwork of an incredible actor wrapped in a deeply personal and relatable story."
For more info on the show please visit Amanda Ladd's website: https://www.amandaladd.com/the-azure-sky-in-oz.html
