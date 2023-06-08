All Asian Theatre Production ANCIENT HISTORY to be Presented at The Tank This Month

In a groundbreaking effort to radicalize Queer narratives, a talented all Asian cast takes center stage in the new theatre production, 'ANCIENT HISTORY'. This pioneering new work artfully stitches together a rich yet often forgotten tapestry of Queer lives throughout the history of Asia that have been lost to time. These stories echo and resonate with contemporary Queer love and relationships, creating an electrifying amalgamation of past and present.

"Ancient History" is the beginning and continuation of a vital form of storytelling for Asians in the LGBTQ+ community. For so many of us, we are in conflict with our identities as Asian or Queer, while our heritage is taught to us as one of the most important parts of our lives. Being able to connect with historical figures in our histories who were queer and lived full lives as lovers is empowering." Says Director, Michi Zaya, a new multifaceted theater artist to the New York theater scene that is already finding success within the industry with their work in experimental documentary theatre making (THE BOY WHO BURNT HIS VILLAGE DOWN, REMINISCENCE), and visual/video/mixed media design for collaborations featured at Under the Radar, Dartmouth University, Columbia University, New Ohio Theatre, The Waterfront Museum, and The Bushwick Starr.

Playwright Jonon Gansukh says, "it is my letter of hope to every young Queer Asian person, that our love has always existed, and will always burn bright." With this being Jonon's first time having a full-length piece fully produced for the stage, just a year after his graduation from The New School's drama program, he and Michi prove with this production that the future of theatre in New York City is brilliant, Queer, and Asian!

Through a series of interconnected tales, "ANCIENT HISTORY" brings forgotten Queer narratives from across Asia to the forefront, and underscores the comforting notion that even in our moments of profound isolation, the love of our ancestors is but a heartbeat away. The vibrantly talented all Asian cast brings each character to life, giving voice to these powerful stories and identities.

"ANCIENT HISTORY" transcends the realm of entertainment to educate and inspire, providing a unique window into the fabric of Queer life in Asia, past and present. It embodies the strength and resilience of tradition, representation, and legacy, striking a chord that reverberates with the contemporary Queer experience. Theatre enthusiasts will be treated to a promising glimpse of young creatives poised to take the industry by storm, making "ANCIENT HISTORY" an unmissable spectacle.

Mark your calendars as the production will premiere on June 21st and 25th at The Tank, with tickets available now at Click Here