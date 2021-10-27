Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alison Fraser Stars In Immersive Audio Experience SAVE THE CHILD

pixeltracker

Turn off the lights, close your eyes, and listen carefully. You are now the main character in a new immersive audio experience.

Oct. 27, 2021  

Alison Fraser Stars In Immersive Audio Experience SAVE THE CHILD

Turn off the lights, close your eyes, and listen carefully. You are now the main character in a new immersive audio experience.

In "Save The Child," by Elias Rosner and Sam Fishman, you are tasked with investigating the disappearance of a young boy. A snarky head agent guides you through your journey via earpiece, tracking your every step. As you dive deeper into the mission, a chilling past reveals itself. Will you unearth the mysteries of the Magdalene Mansion in time to save the child? Click here to solve the case!

Featuring an all-star cast, including two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (Romance/Romance, The Secret Garden), Emily Cramer (School of Rock, Les Miserables), Erica Schroeder (Jane Eyre, "One Piece"), Audie Award-winner Barrett Leddy ("Pokémon", "Yu-Gi-Oh!) and introducing Fionn Kinsella.

Voice Direction by Barrett Leddy. Story by Elias Rosner and Sam Fishman (aka "Fish). Mixed by Will Russell. Recorded at Virtue and Vice Studios by Anthony "Rocky" Gallo. Theme song by Fish. Guitars - Brandon Cline, Bass - Tom Dipietro, Drums/Vocals - Fish.


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Tank Top
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Tank Top
Come From Away Moose Holiday Ornament
Come From Away Moose Holiday Ornament
Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook
Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for NEWSIES in Japan!
  • KAZ Of J-Pop Group INTERSECTION Releases First Solo EP, CODE LOVE
  • GLORY DAYS Will Open in Tokyo September 17th
  • YOUR LIE IN APRIL Will Be Performed at the Nissay Theatre in May 2022