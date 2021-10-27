Alison Fraser Stars In Immersive Audio Experience SAVE THE CHILD

Turn off the lights, close your eyes, and listen carefully. You are now the main character in a new immersive audio experience.

In "Save The Child," by Elias Rosner and Sam Fishman, you are tasked with investigating the disappearance of a young boy. A snarky head agent guides you through your journey via earpiece, tracking your every step. As you dive deeper into the mission, a chilling past reveals itself. Will you unearth the mysteries of the Magdalene Mansion in time to save the child? Click here to solve the case!

Featuring an all-star cast, including two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (Romance/Romance, The Secret Garden), Emily Cramer (School of Rock, Les Miserables), Erica Schroeder (Jane Eyre, "One Piece"), Audie Award-winner Barrett Leddy ("Pokémon", "Yu-Gi-Oh!) and introducing Fionn Kinsella.

Voice Direction by Barrett Leddy. Story by Elias Rosner and Sam Fishman (aka "Fish). Mixed by Will Russell. Recorded at Virtue and Vice Studios by Anthony "Rocky" Gallo. Theme song by Fish. Guitars - Brandon Cline, Bass - Tom Dipietro, Drums/Vocals - Fish.