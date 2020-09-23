Ahava Theatre Presents Virtual Fundraiser Featuring Music From FUNNY GIRL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Hello Gorgeous: Funny Folx in Concert will premiere on Saturday, October 17th and will be available on Youtube through Tuesday, October 20th.

Ahava Theatre Company will present Hello Gorgeous: Funny Folx in Concert, a virtual fundraiser for International Sanctuary. International Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization that empowers girls and women escaping human trafficking in growing community centers across the globe.

Streaming on YouTube, the concert will celebrate the legacy of Fanny Brice, featuring music of "Funny Girl", "Funny Lady" and additional trunk songs made famous by Fanny herself.

Hello Gorgeous: Funny Folx in Concert will premiere on Saturday, October 17th and will be available on Youtube through Tuesday, October 20th in accordance with Actors Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA, AGMA and AGVA. The concert is dedicated to Karen Nascembeni, the general manager of North Shore Music Theater, who was directly affected by COVID-19.

Hello Gorgeous: Funny Folx in Concert was conceived by Tara Tagliaferro. The creative team includes Elyssa Nicole Trust (Producer) Samantha Joy Pearlman (Director), Emily Cohn (Music Director), Caroline Gorland (Associate Director/Producer), Kimberly O'Loughlin (Sound Designer), Amara Brady (Dramaturg), Kimberly Immanuel (Choreographer), Kristyn Pope (Choreographer), and Danielle Rogers (Video Editor). It features over 60 artists from across the country.

The cast includes: Lauren Boyd (Hamilton), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Deonte Warren (Aladdin), Anessa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Emily Borromeo (School of Rock), Violet Tiorello (Sesame Street), Sophie Knapp (Angelyne, NBC Peacock, Once) Brit West (Frozen), Alicia Owsley Charles (Aladdin), Andrea Dotto (Bandstand), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserablés National Tour), MiMi Scardulla (Once Upon A More Time), Tara Tagliaferro (Sister Act National Tour), Samantha Joy Pearlman (Chasing Rainbows), Ian Shaw (A Christmas Story National Tour) and Emily Goglia (Grease Live!)

Featured dancers include: Phillip Attmore (So You Think You Can Dance, Hello! Dolly), Curtis Holland (Shuffle Along), Allysa Shorte (High School Musical 3), Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls), Allie Pizzo (Aladdin National Tour), Joseph Cullinane (Hello, Dolly! National Tour), Ysabel Jasa (Rent National Tour), Mallory Davis (42nd Street National Tour), Kaylee Olson (Crazy for You, Lincoln Center), Sarah Fagan (White Christmas National Tour), and Evan Autio (Newsies National Tour).

Other featured vocalists include: Mara Jill Herman (Disney On Classic), Nadia Vynn (Bring it On! The Musical National Tour), Jillian Jarrett (Legally Blonde National Tour), Nancy Evans (Sister Act National Tour), Amara Brady (Skinny and White Aren't Character Traits YouTube Series), Tatianna Wechsler (Anywhere I Wander, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene), Carly Kincannon (Spring Awakening, Phoenix Theatre), Steve Pacek (11th Hour Theatre Co. Co-Founder), LaDonna Burns (APAC's Caroline, or Change), Analise Rios (In The Heights, Playhouse on Park), Carly Valancy (Camelot, New London Barn Playhouse), Ari Axelrod (A Celebration of Jewish Broadway), Hannah Kiem (The Music Man, The MUNY), Alyson Snyder (Sister Act, Paper Mill) Brendan Malafronte (Dusty and Dott Youtube Series), Jayson Kerr (Grinch National Tour), Matthew Mastronardi (Peter and the Starcatcher, Walnut St), Rebbekah Vega-Romero (West Side Story, 5th Ave), Lianne Davidoff (Jane Doe), Marcela Weltsek-Medina (Fun Home, Cardinal Stage), Elyssa Nicole Trust (Pinocchio National Tour), Caroline Gorland (The Imbible, Off-Bway), Jennifer Paldino (Magic The Play, Theatre Row) and Harper Grundei.

Other featured dancers include: Annie Jo Fischer (42nd Street, Drury Lane), Erica Evans (42nd Street, Ordway), Kimberlee Murray (The Dark Star from Harlem, La Mama), Tommy Scrivens (Encores, City Center), Aniya Danée (42nd Street), Sierra Schnack (42nd Street, Drury Lane), Kristi Smith (Walnut Street Theatre), Eureka Nakano, (TAIKIO Body Cell Rejuvenation Method) and Jesse Jones (In The Heights, Sac. Music Circus).

Link for the concert will be available at www.ahavatheatre.com. Donations can be made using this link.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You