Adam Sank's BAD DATES Adds Two More Dates At Stonewall

After four sold-out shows at the historic Stonewall Inn this summer, Adam Sank is returning to Stonewall for two additional performances of his acclaimed one-man show, "Bad Dates: A One Man Show About Many Men," on Oct. 7th and 14th. The show will be moving to Wilton Manors, FL in November for a limited engagement at the Foundry, where it will be produced and directed by Ronnie Larsen, and other cities may follow.

Lavender after Dark says: "Sank's 'Bad Dates' is sexy, smart, and funny. But it also has its very provocative moments… Not just hilarious but also more relevant than ever...”

Veteran comedian Adam Sank ("Last Comic Standing," "The Today Show," Vh-1's "I Love the 2000s") came out of retirement with this new show about one gay man's fruitless 30-year-search for lasting love. From the future politician who kept stealing his Neosporin to the vanilla guy with the Christmas-tree-shaped member, Adam's dating stories are ribald and hilarious... until he turns the tables with one that is shocking and tragic.

"In that past, all my shows have been a random series of jokes, and one of the reasons I retired was because that was no longer satisfying," Sank says. "In returning to the stage, I wanted to try something different. 'Bad Dates' is about a single idea, which is the fact that I've spent half my life hunting for men, and what the cost of that is. And while I hope people laugh at most of the show, I'm also hoping they take away something genuine and heartfelt."

Ages 21 and over only. Graphic language and sensitive content. Audience discretion is advised.

For more information and interviews, contact adamsank@gmail.com

Adam Sank is one of the most recognized and accomplished openly gay stand-up comics in the country, having been featured on NBC's Last Comic Standing and The Today Show, FOX's Laughs, CBS News, Vh1's I Love the 2000s and Best Week Ever, CNN's @ThisHour, CNBC's Street Signs and truTV's World's Dumbest Criminals, along with countless appearances as both a guest and fill-in host on Sirius-XM satellite radio.

His debut comedy album, "Adam Sank: Live from the Stonewall Inn," went to No. 1 on both Amazon's list of Comedy Album Downloads and iTunes's New Comedy Releases, and it plays in rotation on SiriusXM's Raw Dog channel. From 2017 to 2023, Adam hosted a popular weekly podcast– "The Adam Sank Show (ASS)" – which was nominated three times for a People's Choice Podcast Award.

For 15 years, Adam performed regularly at comedy clubs, special events and festivals throughout the New York City area and beyond, including appearances at NYC Gay Pride, Gay Days Orlando, Atlantis Events and the Gay Naturists International (GNI) Annual Gathering. He has served as master of ceremonies and auctioneer at multiple fundraisers, helping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable organizations. He has also personally raised over $95K for AIDS Walk NY.

In 2019, Adam retired from stand-up after releasing his second comedy album, "Adam Sank's Last Comedy Album," which went to No. 1 on Amazon and iTunes and plays regularly on SiriusXM Raw Dog. He occasionally still appears live for select events.

In addition to being a comedian and podcaster, Adam is a licensed wedding officiant in the state of New York, specializing in (but not limited to) same-sex, Jewish and/or comedy-themed ceremonies. He currently lives in New York City with his dog, Lady.

Photo Credit: Michael Walter