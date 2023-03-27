Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors Shakespeare Company Postpones Geoffrey Owens' Solo Show NOW I AM ALONE

The event was originally scheduled for Monday, April 3 at the Episcopal Actors Guild.

Mar. 27, 2023  
Due to a filming commitment, the Actors Shakespeare Company has had to cancel their upcoming presentation of Now I Am Alone starring Geoffrey Owens.

Geoffrey Owens is known for his performances in Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, and The Cosby Show.

For further information, contact the Actors Shakespeare Company at www.ascnj.org.




