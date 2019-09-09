Actor Vincent D'Onofrio Joins Queens Theatre's 'Theatre For All' Program To Advance Disability Inclusion

Queens Theatre will focus on disability inclusion in the performing arts with two major programs in September: offering an intensive professional training program for disabled actors, and hosting a National Disability in Theatre Convening.

Theatre for All, launched by Queens Theatre in 2018, is a two-week training program (September 9-20) for early career professional actors with disabilities. Stage and screen star Vincent D'Onofrio (Netflix's "Daredevil," "Jurassic Word," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Full Metal Jacket") will return for a second year to teach Acting for the Camera. Other courses will include Acting for the Stage, Movement, Voice, Business, Improv, Auditioning and Acting /Auditioning for Commercials.

In addition to D'Onofrio, instructors include Brigid Brady (Actor/Singer/Teacher, Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, "Gossip Girl"), Christine Bruno (Actor/Teaching Artist/ Consultant, member The Actors Studio, "Law & Order"), Pat Shay (Improviser and faculty member, The PIT), Stephen DeAngelis (Producer/Casting Director) and Liz Eckert (Actor and Designated Linklater Voice Teacher).

"If I could go back in time to the start of my career, I would want to be part of Theatre for All," QT's Director of Inclusion Gregg Mozgala, a Lortel-Award winning actor (Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize winning-play Cost of Living) said, "Representation matters. Not only on the stage and screen, but in training environments like the one Queens Theatre has so painstakingly and passionately created."

Nineteen aspiring and working actors will participate in the 2019 session, after being selected through an application process. The program is free of cost to the participants, and made possible with support from New York Community Trust. Later in the month, Queens Theatre will host a two-day National Disability in Theatre Convening (Tuesday and Wednesday, September 24 and 25), bringing together theater artists, companies, service organizations, funders, advocates and other stakeholders interested in the advancement of disabled individuals in all aspects of American Theater.

"Over the course of the two days, the spotlight will be on current efforts that exist and in May 2019. opportunities for resource-sharing and collaboration among attendees," said Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of Queens Theatre. "We hope also to identify next steps in creating greater access, opportunity and representation for all."

Day one of the conference will focus on asset-mapping where participants will share information about their work and identify areas of need.

The second day will include welcoming remarks by New York City Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl, followed by a funders panel moderated by Eddie Torres, president and CEO of Grantmakers in the Arts with other funders and grantees including representatives from Ford Foundation, New York Community Trust, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Queens Theatre, National Disability Theatre. After the panel, there will be breakout sessions led by representatives from The Dramatists Guild of America, Stage Directors & Choreographers, Actors' Equity Association, The Drama League, The National New Play Network, Creative Arts Team, The Lark's Apothetae Fellowship, Queens Theatre, City College, & others.

Accessibility Queens Theatre is fully wheelchair accessible, including entryways, meeting and theater spaces, and restrooms. During both days of the Disability in Theatre conference, there will be ASL interpretation and Audio Description.

Questions about accessibility, transportation, the conference or any other aspect of Queens Theatre's disability programs should be directed to the theater's Director of Inclusion, Gregg Mozgala, gmozgala@queenstheatre.org. Please use the subject line "QT Disability Convening 2019."





