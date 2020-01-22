AWKWARD TEENAGE YEARS Will Make its World Premiere at This Year's FRIGID Festival

Awkward Teenage Years, a brand new storytelling show, will make its world premiere at this year's FRIGID Festival. The show will run for five performances at the Under St. Marks Theater between February 20th and March 8th.

Awkward Teenage Years is a new one-hour show about the most gloriously weird times in our lives. Grant Bowen, Will Clegg, and Anastassiya Maximenko share true stories about school, crushes, broken bones, betrayal, embarrassment, alcohol, and ultimately, coming of age.

Grant Bowen is a storyteller, actor, and playwright. He's been seen telling stories at The Moth, Nights of Our Lives, The Adam Wade from NH Show, and Happy Hour Story Hour. His solo show, A Public Private Prayer, recently debuted through Solocom 2019 at The PIT.

Will Clegg is a storyteller and filmmaker based in Jersey City. He has appeared on Nights of our Lives and Adam Wade's Storytelling Series at the Magnet Theater and he competes at The Moth at every opportunity! When he's not telling stories on stage or with a camera, he can usually be found baking sourdough bread at home in Jersey City.

Anastassiya Maximenko is a storyteller, educator, immigrant, woman and so many other 'things', she gets lost. She has been telling her tales everywhere she gets a chance: The Moth Community Showcase, The Moth Slams, New Women New Yorkers' events and Adam Wade's Storytelling Series.

Tickets for all performances are only $10. Visit frigid.nyc for the full schedule.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You