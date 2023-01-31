ASI SE BAILA EN EL NORTE, An Authentic Mexican Folklórico Dance Show, To Be Presented By Teatro Círculo

Teatro Círculo, one of the main bilingual Latino theatre companies in New York City, will begin its 2023 Season in February with DANCEseries at Chain Theatre in Manhattan (312 West 36th St., 3rd floor).

For 28 years, Teatro Círculo has been presenting Spanish Golden Age theater plays and contemporary theater works in New York City. As part of DANCEseries2023, from February 18 to 25, Teatro Círculo will bring for the first time the dance troupe Mexica Danza Folklórica. Directed by Raúl López, it will present 'Así se baila en el norte', a vibrant and authentic Folklórico production showcasing the regional polkas of Northern Mexico.

'Así se baila en el norte' follows the journey of a group of professional Folklórico dance couples in Northern Mexico as they compete in various styles of polka. The show is divided into regional (make-believe) polka competitions with the audience choosing their favorites.

Mexican Folklórico is among the oldest and most beloved traditions in Mexican culture - surviving centuries of change to remain relevant in modern times.

Performance Details:

Así se baila en el norte (February 18-25, 2023)

Saturday 18 @ 8:00 PM

Sunday 19 @ 3:00 PM

Friday 24 @ 8:00 PM (Benefit Performance)

Saturday 25 @ 3:00 PM

Tickets

$20 Discounted tickets for all audiences

$50 Benefit Performance

