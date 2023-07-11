AS YOU WILL Brings an Original Shakespeare Performance to UNDER St. Marks

As You Will will present an unscripted original Shakespeare performance written by the elegant minds of the cast and directed by their fleeting whims during the performance. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 Little Shakespeare Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Place, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Thu 8/3 at 7pm, Fri 8/4 at 6pm, Sat 8/12 at 7pm, Thu 8/17 at 7pm, & Sat 8/19 at 9pm. Tickets ($25 in person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

Friends, foes, fools! Do you ever bemoan the fact that the 884,647 words William Shakespeare wrote have been performed already? Do you yearn for the experience of seeing The Bard's works for the first time? Then celebrate the glad tidings of As You Will and our Unscripted Shakespeare Show! These Shakespearean Scholars are here to present all the monumental works the immortal Bard would've written if he hadn't gone and died. With just the title given by the audience the players of As You Will bring a Shakespearean comedy to life complete with Shakspeare's themes, language, poetic verse, and some scholarly footnotes thrown in for good measure. As You Will have performed such classics as "Eight Merry Spiders," "That Doth Not Go There," "1601: A Space Odyssey" and though those shows will never be seen again, there’s always a Shakespearean world premiere in our makeshift Globe Theatre at UNDER St Marks.

The cast will feature Conor D Mullen, Zev Hurwich, David Crozier, Mike Luca, Maureen Fenninger, and Allison Furlong and will be created live in performance by the same.

Originally created by Conor D Mullen, David Brummer, and George Hider, As You Will has been performing unscripted Shakespeare in New York City since 2016. In parks, schools, and even the occasional theatre. With each night being a brand new show, at this point As You Will have created many more plays than The Bard himself.

The Little Shakespeare Festival is a celebration of independent theatre and performance that takes inspiration from the immortal bard, William Shakespeare. This year our goal is to celebrate or center gender diversity in the Bard’s canon. These might be shows where roles traditionally played by cis men are opened to all genders, where male characters have their gender changed, bent, or broken, or where non-male characters usually left to the sidelines are brought into the spotlight. All performances will be in the intimate UNDER St. Marks Theater. frigid.nyc/festivals/shakesfest/

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc