ANDTheatre Company Announces Eclectics Festival

ANDTheatre Company is pleased to announce the 13th Annual "Eclectic Evening of Shorts: Boxers and Briefs," running from February 28th-March 8th at Theatre 54 at Shetler Studios. Sixteen new plays will be performed in two groups ("Boxers" and "Briefs") over the course of eight evenings. Between short plays, solo performances, and even a multimedia painting exposition with a dramatic thrust, these new evenings of shorts certainly live up to their "eclectic" name!

The "Boxers" evening features "A Brush with Life" by Raphael Badagliacca, directed by Gene Santarelli, "Max Casimir I want to Stay 5 Minutes" written & performed by Hank Fandel, directed by Ellen Barber, "One Thousand & One" by Jenn Ficarra, directed by Taryn Tonelli, "Kelly Green" by Robin Goldfin, directed by David Carson, "The German Play" by Ken Levine, directed by Scotty Watson, "I Slept with a Republican" by Katie Mack, directed by Taylor Stuart, "Wearing My Insides Out", written & performed by Jane Marx, directed by Sarah Golden, and "Keeping Score" by Ron Palais, directed by Kristine Niven.

The "Briefs" evening features "For a New Beginning" written & performed by Susan Courtney, directed by Gene Santarelli, "Ful Nabit" by J. Thalia Cunningham, directed by John Gould Rubin, "Blades" written & directed by Margo Hammond, "Bad Dating Advice" by Luigi Januzzi, directed by Janice L. Goldberg, "Out of My Way" written & performed by David Kubicka, directed by Ellen Barber, "Devil Sticks" by Kristine Niven, directed by Janice L. Goldberg, "Choose" by Bara Swain, directed by Ruis Woertendyke, and "Turn of Events" by Jeffrey Sweet, directed by Daniel Carlton.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-eclectic-evening-of-shorts-boxers-briefs-xiii-tickets-92566239113.

Throughout the past twelve years, ANDTheatre Company has produced over 130 new plays by authors from the well-known to the soon-to-be-known and provided creative opportunities for hundreds of actors and directors.

It has been a launching pad for short films ("What Came After" by christopher oscar peña and directed by Tonya Pinkins), for full length plays ("Suddenly a Knock at the Door" by Robin Goldfin and directed by David Carson, based on a story by Etgar Keret) and short play publications ("Family of Flechner" by Gregory Fletcher, Lunchtime at Westfield High by Nicole Pandolfo, "Mae the Magnificent" by Margo Hammond).





