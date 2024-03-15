AFTERSHOCKS By Rori Nogee Announced At Theater for the New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crystal Field will present Aftershocks, running for 12 performances March 28- April 14 at Theater for the New City. The play is directed by Lissa Moira and written by Rori Nogee (Siren's Den: A Rock Musical).

About the Artists

The cast features Cameron Cave* as Elliott, Zoë Laiz* as Bethany, Jon McHatton as Kyle, Andrew Ricci as Ben, Rori Nogee* as Angie and John Stillwaggon* as Jimmy/Bruce. *Appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity.

The team includes Stage Manager, Emma Weiner, Fight Choreographer, Alex Kass, Intimacy Coordinator, Gara Roda, Scenic Designer, Evan Frank, and Lighting Designer, Peter Leibold.

About Aftershocks

Can a cracked foundation ever heal? A dancer with a troubled past and a history of casual relationships falls for the one man she cannot touch, due to his own childhood trauma. Together, they attempt to heal from the lingering effects of their early wounds, but in pushing the boundaries of their comfort zones, they are met with unforeseen challenges and dangerous consequences.

After the April 7th matinee, there will be an audience talkback with the cast and creatives.

This is an AEA Showcase Production. The play previously appeared in the 2019 NY Winterfest and was nominated for Best Play.

Tickets

Click here for tickets. NOTE: No one under 15 admitted. Play contains sex, violence, profanity, alcohol use, talk of sexual abuse and trauma. Running time: 95 minutes. No intermission. Thurs-Sat. @ 8 PM, Sun. @ 3 PM at Theater for the New City (155 1st Ave.)