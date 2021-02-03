ADVENTURE PLAYERS LIVE! Announces Season Three Debut

Children's theater ensemble Adventure Players Live! has announced its Season 3 kickoff show, "It's A Celebration In The Great Great Forest." Performances run Friday February 26th at 6pm EST and Saturday February 27th at 2pm EST on Zoom. The show is best suited for kids ages 5 to 9, and families can buy tickets at www.adventureplayerslive.com.

"In our first show of Season 3, Forester and friends will be celebrating their cultures and what makes them special," said founding artist Tyler Britt, writer of the new season's debut show. "It's Cultural Celebration Day in The Great Great Forest! So everyone's invited to bring something that represents their culture. Kids can look forward to sharing fun things about their heritage, playing games, and getting creative!"

With two seasons in 2020 under their belt, Adventure Players Live! has maximized Zoom's theatrical potential. "We get a lot of mileage out of our green screens, costumes, and puppets!" said founding artist Jessica Giannone. "And this season, we will take families to 'Outer Outer Space,' all over The Great Great Forest, and even back to 'Prehistoric Prehistoric Times.' Stay tuned for details on our March, April, and May shows!"

Fiscally sponsored through Fractured Atlas, Adventure Players Live! is an ensemble of professional artists and educators who blend storytelling, music, art, and movement into interactive adventures for kids ages 5 to 9. Over Zoom, they have reached hundreds of families in over a dozen states, including New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Colorado, Montana and California--even Ireland. Coming off a successful fundraiser in November, the group will offer discounted tickets to newsletter subscribers (sign up at the APL website), community advocacy groups, and families in need.

For more information visit www.adventureplayerslive.com.