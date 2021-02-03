Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ADVENTURE PLAYERS LIVE! Announces Season Three Debut

Performances run Friday February 26 and Saturday February 27 on Zoom.

Feb. 3, 2021  

ADVENTURE PLAYERS LIVE! Announces Season Three Debut

Children's theater ensemble Adventure Players Live! has announced its Season 3 kickoff show, "It's A Celebration In The Great Great Forest." Performances run Friday February 26th at 6pm EST and Saturday February 27th at 2pm EST on Zoom. The show is best suited for kids ages 5 to 9, and families can buy tickets at www.adventureplayerslive.com.

"In our first show of Season 3, Forester and friends will be celebrating their cultures and what makes them special," said founding artist Tyler Britt, writer of the new season's debut show. "It's Cultural Celebration Day in The Great Great Forest! So everyone's invited to bring something that represents their culture. Kids can look forward to sharing fun things about their heritage, playing games, and getting creative!"

With two seasons in 2020 under their belt, Adventure Players Live! has maximized Zoom's theatrical potential. "We get a lot of mileage out of our green screens, costumes, and puppets!" said founding artist Jessica Giannone. "And this season, we will take families to 'Outer Outer Space,' all over The Great Great Forest, and even back to 'Prehistoric Prehistoric Times.' Stay tuned for details on our March, April, and May shows!"

Fiscally sponsored through Fractured Atlas, Adventure Players Live! is an ensemble of professional artists and educators who blend storytelling, music, art, and movement into interactive adventures for kids ages 5 to 9. Over Zoom, they have reached hundreds of families in over a dozen states, including New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Colorado, Montana and California--even Ireland. Coming off a successful fundraiser in November, the group will offer discounted tickets to newsletter subscribers (sign up at the APL website), community advocacy groups, and families in need.

For more information visit www.adventureplayerslive.com.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows
Next Performance Of The TALKING IT OUT Virtual Play Festivals 2020-21 Season To Stream in Photo

Next Performance Of The TALKING IT OUT Virtual Play Festival's 2020-21 Season To Stream in March

RISK! Podcast Announces February Livestream as Part of 2021 First Person Arts Anthology Photo

RISK! Podcast Announces February Livestream as Part of 2021 First Person Arts Anthology

The Pressure Players Announce Winning Director of Global Contest Photo

The Pressure Players Announce Winning Director of Global Contest

David Heron Takes on Narrator Role in Podcast Tribute to Toots Hibbert Photo

David Heron Takes on Narrator Role in Podcast Tribute to Toots Hibbert


More Hot Stories For You

  • ONE FINE DAY 2020 and More Win Big at Beijing Fringe Festival's First Zebra Awards
  • Youth Music Culture Guangdong To Broadcast 2021 Special Event
  • Hong Kong Dance Company Celebrates 40 Years
  • Hong Kong Dance Company Announces Promotions Of Two Senior Artistic and Executive Staff Members