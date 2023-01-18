ADUNNI Comes to The Chain Theatre One Act Festival 2023

ADUNNI, written and directed by Taiwo Aloba, will play at CHAIN THEATER (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY) as part of the Chain Theatre One Act Festival 2023 on Saturday, February 18th, Wednesday, February 22nd, Thursday, February 23rd, and Saturday, February 25th.

ADUNNI cast features Evan Simone Frazier, Matt Braddak, Jaclyn Baird, Nezim Mmegwa, and Raheem Kareem. From playwright Taiwo Aloba comes a riveting play about the effects of racism and dehumanization inherent in situations of colonial domination on the human psyche. In the frenzy for independence, a colorful politician, pro-colonialist, and stage actress named Adunni meets with the traditional head of Ibadan to discuss the future of the nation. The play powerfully tells the story of Nigeria's origins and past.

Evan Simone Frazier (Adunni): Evan Simone Frazier is an actor, playwright, singer, and occasional dancer. Her writing credits include her solo show titled Perfect which was performed and filmed at The NuBox Theater - and her play Nothing But a Coincidence was accepted into The Valdez Theater conference in 2022. Theater credits include Ragtime (The Alexrod Theater) and The Cake (Philipstown Depot Theater).

Matt Braddak (Herbert Howell): Matt is thankful to be working on the "Adunni" play. Earlier this month, Matt was in the play, Resurrection (its third run) at the American Theatre of Actors. Credits include Detective White in Royal Oak (SoHo Playhouse) and Bobby in Case Closed: The Dorian Corey Story (Gene Frankel Theatre). More @mattbraddak

Jaclyn Baird (Angela Howell): Jaclyn Baird is a creative entrepreneur who graduated from the University of Montana business school in 2009. She has since lived in Los Angeles and Costa Rica, where she has a vintage clothing boutique emphasizing flowers. She is a gardener and appreciator of all things natural and authentic.

Nezim Mmegwa (Honorable Adegoke): Nezim Mmegwa who plays the role of "Adegoke" in Adunni is extremely proud to be part of the cast of this powerful play. The Princeton graduate makes his debut on the One-Act Festival stage.

Raheem Kareem (Olubadan): Raheem Kareem is honored to take part in the play "Adunni." He is an avid team player with a creative mind and a knack for technology and the performing arts.

Taiwo Aloba (Playwright and Director) is a New York-based writer and director originally from Nigeria. She was educated at Lagos State University in Lagos, New York Film Academy in New York, and Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. She is a member of the Dramatist Guild. www.TaiwoAloba.com

Jenna Kole (Set Designer) is a printmaker by trade. Jenna has worked with artists such as Lady Aiko and the late Robert Indiana in printmaking and has traveled to places like Dubai and Copenhagen to make art.