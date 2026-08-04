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Adina Aaron's LILITH to Premiere at The Tank's LimeFest 2026

Sofia Deler, Bryanna Marie Felipe, and Erik Dagoberg lead the cast under director Samantha Ozeas.

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Adina Aaron's LILITH to Premiere at The Tank's LimeFest 2026

Written by newcomers Adina Aaron and directed by Samantha Ozeas, LILITH will premiere on August 7 at 7:00 PM as part of The Tank's LimeFest. LILITH is a queer interpretation of the creation story through the eyes of Lilith, Adam's first wife in Jewish folklore.

The play follows Lilith as she returns to Eden, not for Adam, but for Eve. Drawing inspiration from various mythologies, this play contemplates feminine desire and autonomy, encouraging audiences to explore the cost of freedom.

The production brings together a trio of actors, including Sofia Deler (Netflix: The Prom​​​​​, BDWY: Stereophonic), Bryanna Marie Felipe, and Erik Dagoberg. The creative team includes executive producer Bhavani G Rao, producer Scotty Lockwood, stage manager Jenna Norton, and assistant director Chloe Cuff. LILITH plays 7 performances between August 7-22.

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