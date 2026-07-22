New Musical BROOKLYN'S BRIDGE Will Open in Fort Greene in August

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. Sign Up

New musical Brooklyn's Bridge will open at The Space at Irondale in Fort Greene next month. Performances will run from August 7–23.

Brooklyn’s Bridge is inspired by the life of Emily Roebling, wife of Brooklyn Bridge Chief Engineer, Colonel Washington Roebling. While working in the caissons under the east river, Washington had a debilitating attack of “the bends” and became bedridden. For the next eleven years, only Emily was seen on the worksite, delivering plans, handling both engineering and political issues.

Created by Broadway veterans Joseph Baker (Music) and Ray Roderick (Book &Lyrics), Brooklyn's Bridge was originally presented in concert at the York Theatre NYC, prior to multiple regional presentations, most recently at the Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando, FL. The production is also directed by Roderick, director/assist.dir and writer of many musicals On and Off-Broadway, across the US and internationally. Choreography is by Kelli Barclay, known for her Broadway and regional work, currently Crazy For You at Goodspeed Opera House.

The productin team is bringing this extraordinary history back to its roots. The NYC premiere of Brooklyn’s Bridge: A New Musical will take place at The Space at Irondale in Fort Greene. The site-specific nature of the venue was highly strategic. Built in 1863 as a Sunday school, this historic sanctuary is structurally contemporary to the very era the bridge was built (1869–1883). Audiences will step into an architectural time capsule to watch Emily navigate a 19th-century man’s world to finish the world's greatest engineering marvel.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming