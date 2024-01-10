A MATTER OF FAITH To Have World Premiere January 24 To February 4

A MATTER OF FAITH, a new play by Ian Richard Barnes, will have its world premiere beginning January 24 for a limited off-Broadway engagement. Directed by Augustus Childres, A MATTER OF FAITH will run through February 4 at The Chain Theatre at 312 West 36 Street.

The cast of this three-person, 85 minute play, features Ava Paris Locknar, Henry Frontini and Ian Richard Barnes. Tickets are on sale now.

Patrick, a recovering alcoholic, enrolls himself in a rehabilitation facility called The Beacon in an effort to reevaluate his relationship with his faith and with himself. There he encounters Kenley, his mysterious and unpredictable roommate and Izzy, a young intellectual with years of sobriety. Together they upend Patrick's quest for perfection and challenge his preconceived notions of faith.

“A Matter of Faith is an exploration of the damage that blindly adopting dogmatic ideologies can do to people, when analyzed and upheld through such a rigid, exclusionary and close-minded lens. Part of what drew me to this show is the importance of that message being conveyed today, where everyone is so firmly polarized across most, if not all aspects of our society,” said Childres. “What this show, specifically this cast, does so well is illustrate the unique psychological tolls that this phenomenon takes on these characters.”

AVA PARIS LOCKNAR (Izzy) is a graduate of the William Esper Studio, where she spent two years studying the Meisner Technique alongside Henry Frontini, where they began developing their theater company, The Reckless Few, whose premiere performance of Chiara Atiks Five Times In One Night received wild acclaim. She is a part of the developing musicals Every Wednesday Night, Reaching Glory, and could recently be seen in her one woman show Tall Girl Singing. Her credits also include vocal performances at the Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, and featured vocals on albums for Kristin Chenoweth and Alice Cooper.

HENRY FRONTINI (Seamus/Patrick) is an actor based in New York City and Los Angeles. Since graduating from William Esper Studio in 2022 he has been seen as ‘Adam' and ‘Stephen' in the Reckless Few's debut production of Chiara Atiks Five Times in One Night, and ‘Indrajit' in Ramaavan - A Musical produced by Surati Performing Arts. He can be seen starring in the award-winning short film The Writer by Simon Vadas, playing ‘David Heffield', ‘Olly' in Family Therapy - A Laundrymen Production, and SMILE - a Sports Center featured film.

IAN Richard Barnes (Playwright/Kenley) is a New York City based actor, playwright, and producer. He is honored to be a part of bringing this work to life with such talented collaborators. After studying theology for four years in graduate school, he embarked on a career in the arts rather than pursuing ordained ministry. After earning a Master of Sacred Theology from The General Theological Seminary in New York City in 2007, he enrolled in the William Esper studio and began to live into his vocation of acting and writing. He began working immediately on stage and screen. Stage Highlights include MacBeth as MacBeth, Importance of Being Earnest as Algernon Moncrief, and Man and Superman as Hector. He can also be seen in “Law & Order,” “All My Children,” and even filmed an episode of HBO's “Pause “With Sam Jay.

AUGUSTUS CHILDRES (Director) is a graduate of Colorado College having studied both film and theatre. Additionally he's studied theatre and stagecraft at programs such as T. Schreiber Studio, the American Academy of Arts, and the New York Film Academy. He has also written and produced several films, currently on the festival circuit, with his company Laundrymen Productions. He will also be starring in Murmuration Theatre Company's production of Fishtown at Under St Marks Theater opening on the 28th of January.

A MATTER OF FAITH will play at The Chain Theatre (312 West 36 Street, 4th Floor) for a limited engagement running January 24 to February 4, 2024. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Eventbrite. Running time is 85 minutes, no intermission.