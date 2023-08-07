FOREVER AFTER Cast Revealed at The Siggy at The Flea Theater

Along with Doric Wilson's play Forever After Playwright Danielle Frimer's play A Marriage Is A Story We Tell And Keep Telling will hit the stage at The Siggy at The Flea Theater this August. In this production a queer couple hides in the supply closet moments before what they hope will be their perfect wedding. Their jitters rocket them into a metaphysical meta theatrical manic meditation on the heteronormative nature of the marriage industry complex.

Both Preston Fox and Jesse Reid will appear in Forever After as David and Tom in addition to playing the roles of Em and Fi in A Marriage Is A Story We Tell And Keep Telling.

Chris Andersson will play the role of Melpomene and Pissi Myles will play Thalia.

The August 17th performance will be an ASL interpreted production.

Preston Fox (David) is passionate about using theatre, film & television to bring light to current societal issues in order to enact change and challenge long-held views and opinions. He is specifically interested in writing about the complexity and beauty of the queer experience, in both its uniqueness and normalcy. Art is both transformative and restorative, and he believes it's our job as artists to serve as the vessel.

Jesse Reid (Tom) is beyond grateful to be performing such a special play for you all. I dedicate this work to my real life Forever After, André. If you would like to see more of me and show your support, my social media is @jessereid99

Pissi Myles (Thalia) was born kicking and screaming and hasn't stopped since. As a comedian, singer, and humorist, Pissi has been noted as one of the most talented queens in the North East by fans, critics, and peers. She has worked with brands like Taco Bell, Miller Lite, and Grindr as well as performed with musical acts like Kim Petras, King Princess, and Danity Kane. She's also been featured in Vogue, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Mic, RuPaul's What's the T Podcast, and more! She's also performed at Radio City Music Hall and the return of the legendary Wigstock festival in 2018. Pissi received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Montclair State University in 2011, which was promptly traded in for big hair and sequined gowns.

Always one to make a scene, in 2019 Pissi partnered with the streaming news app Happs to cover Donald Trump's impeachment. Donning a red mini dress and a patriotic updo, Pissi caused a stir on Capital Hill, leading to stories from The Washington Post, NBC, and The New York Post. Plus thoughtful words of support from actress Missi Pyle, George Takei, and even the queen herself, RuPaul. She has also reported at the democratic debates for Happs, interviewing presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

In 2014, Pissi won Cycle 4 of Mimi Imfurst's Philly Drag Wars, a thirteen-week competition in the style of RuPaul's Drag Race. You can see Pissi's winning performance here. Following her win in Philly Drag Wars, Pissi has continued to produce successful comedy shows with well-known drag queens like Lady Bunny, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, London's Meth, and more. Her hosting and comedic talents have earned her the title of 2014's Best Drag Hostess in Philadelphia at the Beacon Light Awards.

In 2017, Pissi wrote and starred in Babashook, a parody video in response to the internet outing The Babadook as a gay icon. The video quickly began to go viral after being covered by outlets such as Billboard, Huffington Post, Queerty, and Hello Giggles. Watch the video here and then head over to iTunes to download the single!

Pissi continues to produce her weekly shows in New York City, among her many other guest appearances throughout NYC, Philadelphia, Connecticut, and NJ.

Chris Andersson (Melpomene) has a long history of performing downtown in theaters like La MaMa E.T.C. and Dixon Place or cabaret rooms at The Duplex, Upstairs at Rose's Turn and Don't Tell Mama. Chris became a founding member of The Other Side of Silence (TOSOS) while playing Shanghai Lil in Doric Wilson's The West Street Gang when the company was revived in 2002. He went on to play Ceil, the drag-queen-street-hooker, in the 20th anniversary revival of Doric Wilson's Street Theater at the Eagle NYC (2002-2003) and continued to reprise the role every year during Pride Week as a benefit for the NYC LGBT Community Center. He is thrilled to bring yet another of “Doric's Drags” to life in Forever After. Chris currently serves as Board President of TOSOS and looks forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the company's founding in 2024. Formerly the Director of Admissions for the Drama Department at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Chris is now an independent educational consultant working with theater, film and dramatic writing students applying to college and grad school. www.nothingbutdrama.com

Forever After is produced by TOSOS (The Other Side of Silence), directed by Dennis Corsi begins previews August 10, 2023 at The Flea Theater, where it runs through August 26th. Performances are at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday. Tickets start at $30. To purchase tickets Click Here or find out more information, visit https://www.tososnyc.org/foreverafter. Tickets are ONLY available at the Flea Theater box office 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY, 10017 open show nights. TOSOSNYC.ORG