A Is For to Present ALL IT TAKES IS ONE ACT Playwriting Festival PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL

The A is For Playwriting Contest and ONE ACT Festival engages playwrights who are passionate about supporting abortion rights and reproductive justice, and offers theater audiences the opportunity to see those stories represented.

We're thrilled to announce that tickets are on sale now for our 3rd annual all it takes is ONE ACT play festival! We received a record 266 one-act play entries for this year's contest. Readings of the three winning plays will be presented at Signature Theatre in NYC on Saturday, December 9th and Sunday, December 10th. Tickets for each reading are $10.

The judges of this year's Playwriting Contest include: Tracia Banuelos-Rovaris, Bear Bellinger, Brooke Berman, Jennifer Lim, Dahlia Lithwick, Christian Parker, and Leigh Silverman.

1st Place: the wish: a manual for a last-ditch effort to save abortion in the united states through theater by Justice Hehir, Dena Igusti, Phanésia Pharel, Nia Akilah Robinson, and Julia Specht, directed by Lisa Rothe

the wish: a manual for a last-ditch effort to save abortion in the united states through theater is a theatrical tonic for a post-Roe world. Through a series of spells, scenes, and poems, "the wish" empowers audiences to push forward in the fight for reproductive rights with compassion, humor, and a little bit of magic.

2nd Place: Cath Carroll by Ken Urban, directed by Knud Adams

In the fall of 1993, Oliver and Cath are two college freshmen in rural Pennsylvania who become fast friends. Oliver turns Cath onto cool music, while Cath helps Oliver come out. But in the present, Oliver remembers how that friendship fell apart during a road trip to Planned Parenthood. A nostalgic comedy about friendship, forgiveness, and the power of indie rock.

3rd Place: [the feminine urge to disappear] by Anna Watts, directed by Claire Karpen

Two women discover that they are no longer safe meeting up at their local coffee shop. Speaking solely in "basic" catchphrases, they must decide what to do (or not to do) as their former boss continues to stalk them.

There will be a moderated talkback with the playwright(s) after each reading.

The ONE ACT Festival is made possible with the generous support of our sponsors: Abortion Conversation Projects, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and Humanities New York.