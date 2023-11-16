A Is For to Present ALL IT TAKES IS ONE ACT Playwriting Festival PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL

"All it Takes is One Act" playwriting festival engages passionate playwrights supporting abortion rights and reproductive justice.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS to Debut at Cre8tive NYC Studios in December  Photo 2 A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS to Debut at Cre8tive NYC Studios in December 
The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project Photo 3 The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project
Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart Photo 4 Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart

A Is For to Present ALL IT TAKES IS ONE ACT Playwriting Festival PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL

The A is For Playwriting Contest and ONE ACT Festival engages playwrights who are passionate about supporting abortion rights and reproductive justice, and offers theater audiences the opportunity to see those stories represented.

We're thrilled to announce that tickets are on sale now for our 3rd annual all it takes is ONE ACT play festival! We received a record 266 one-act play entries for this year's contest. Readings of the three winning plays will be presented at Signature Theatre in NYC on Saturday, December 9th and Sunday, December 10th. Tickets for each reading are $10.

The judges of this year's Playwriting Contest include: Tracia Banuelos-Rovaris, Bear Bellinger, Brooke Berman, Jennifer Lim, Dahlia Lithwick, Christian Parker, and Leigh Silverman.

1st Place: the wish: a manual for a last-ditch effort to save abortion in the united states through theater by Justice Hehir, Dena Igusti, Phanésia Pharel, Nia Akilah Robinson, and Julia Specht, directed by Lisa Rothe

the wish: a manual for a last-ditch effort to save abortion in the united states through theater is a theatrical tonic for a post-Roe world. Through a series of spells, scenes, and poems, "the wish" empowers audiences to push forward in the fight for reproductive rights with compassion, humor, and a little bit of magic.

2nd Place: Cath Carroll by Ken Urban, directed by Knud Adams

In the fall of 1993, Oliver and Cath are two college freshmen in rural Pennsylvania who become fast friends. Oliver turns Cath onto cool music, while Cath helps Oliver come out. But in the present, Oliver remembers how that friendship fell apart during a road trip to Planned Parenthood. A nostalgic comedy about friendship, forgiveness, and the power of indie rock.

3rd Place: [the feminine urge to disappear] by Anna Watts, directed by Claire Karpen

Two women discover that they are no longer safe meeting up at their local coffee shop. Speaking solely in "basic" catchphrases, they must decide what to do (or not to do) as their former boss continues to stalk them.

There will be a moderated talkback with the playwright(s) after each reading.

The ONE ACT Festival is made possible with the generous support of our sponsors: Abortion Conversation Projects, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and Humanities New York.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Emmy Nominated Filmmaker Randy Simon Makes NY Stage Directing Debut With THE DUCHESS OF LE Photo
Emmy Nominated Filmmaker Randy Simon Makes NY Stage Directing Debut With THE DUCHESS OF LES at The Kraine Theatre

Emmy nominated filmmaker Randy Simon makes his New York stage directing debut with 'The Duchess of LES: An AI Musical From Little Ukraine.' Set in 1980s Little Ukraine, the musical tells a story of love, betrayal, and temptation.

2
SHOW ME ETERNITY Makes Off-Off-Broadway Premiere This Month Photo
SHOW ME ETERNITY Makes Off-Off-Broadway Premiere This Month

The award-winning musical Show Me Eternity will premiere Off-Off-Broadway at Culture Lab LIC this fall from November 30th - December 4th, 2023.

3
David Davilas AZTEC PIRATES Comes To The Chain Theatre Next Month Photo
David Davila's AZTEC PIRATES Comes To The Chain Theatre Next Month

Lone Star Media has announced their first production, post-pandemic, as part of their new and refocused mission to support playwrights from across the Latiné diaspora: David Davila's Aztec Pirates and the Insignificance of Life on Mars.

4
Sivan Raz Announces Needs More Work Productions, A Spicey Site-Specific Theater Company Fo Photo
Sivan Raz Announces Needs More Work Productions, A Spicey Site-Specific Theater Company For A Better Tomorrow

Sivan Raz announces the launch of Needs More Work Productions, a site-specific theater company dedicated to creating relevant and impactful plays. With a focus on social change, the company aims to use theater as a powerful tool for justice and good. Joining the off-off broadway indie theater scene, Raz brings their unique vision and immersive approach to create thought-provoking experiences.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Take Root Presents: Grazia Capri & Fadi J Khoury – FJK Dance Company in Off-Off-Broadway Take Root Presents: Grazia Capri & Fadi J Khoury – FJK Dance Company
Green Space (11/17-11/18)
The Lady Fortune in Off-Off-Broadway The Lady Fortune
Corpus Christi Church (11/19-11/19)
Family Ties in Off-Off-Broadway Family Ties
Don't Tell Mama (11/02-11/18)
A Star Without A Name in Off-Off-Broadway A Star Without A Name
Theatre at St. Clement’s (11/08-12/03)
Rigoletto in Off-Off-Broadway Rigoletto
The Regina Opera Company (11/18-11/19)PHOTOS
THE Greatest Comedy Show of ALL Time in Off-Off-Broadway THE Greatest Comedy Show of ALL Time
Broadway Comedy Club (11/17-11/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You